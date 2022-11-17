Abirah Dekhta kidnapping: Suspects’ bail application postponed

Faizel Patel

The bail application of seven men arrested in connection with the kidnapping of 8-year-old Abirah Dekhta has been postponed.

They appeared in the Wynberg Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Charges

Supporters gathered outside the court to get a glimpse of the suspects, demanding that they be denied bail.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila told The Citizen the suspects have been charged with kidnapping and extortion.

“At this stage, the court ordered that they must not be named or photographed. Their ages range between 26 and 46. Their case has been postponed until 7 December 2022 for bail application. The state will oppose bail.”

Details of kidnapping

Ntabazalila said the court heard how Dekhta was kidnapped on 4 November, and found in a shack in Town Two, Khayelitsha.

“Around 7.20am, the victim was in a learner transport waiting for another learner to join. Two vehicle stopped around the transport and five men alighted [and grabbed] snatched her. They drove off.”

Rescue

Dekhta was reunited with her family on Monday night.

“Police received a tip off that she was held in a house in Town Two, Khayelitsha. There were three men patrolling outside the residency and four men were inside the house. They were all arrested together with two other women.”

“The case against the two women was not enrolled as they cannot be linked to the case,” Ntabazalila said.

Kidnapping kingpin arrested

Meanwhile, Gauteng police have arrested a 43-year-old man purported to be linked to detained suspected kidnapping kingpin Faizal Charloos.

The suspect was handcuffed on Tuesday, during an integrated intelligence-driven operation led by the National Counter Crime Intelligence unit.

Charloos was arrested on 18 March, with five other suspects, including his wife, Sadiya, for their alleged involvement in a string of kidnapping cases and for terrorising businessmen in the Gauteng province.

During the police raids in houses in Lenasia, Lawley, Brackenhurst and Benoni, which were allegedly linked to Charloos, officers seized large amounts of cash and vehicles.

