Courts

Home » News » South Africa » Courts

JUST IN: ActionSA mayoral candidate Xolani Khumalo acquitted of all charges

Picture of Faizel Patel

By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

3 minute read

25 June 2026

11:33 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Khumalo faced charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) and pointing a firearm.

ActionSA mayoral candidate Xolani Khumalo acquitted of all charges

Xolani Khumalo and Duma Radebe (Chairperson of the Gauteng Anti-Crime Unit) during the beginning of the trial at Palm Ridge Magistrate Court on March 26, 2026 in Palm Ridge, South Africa. Khumalo handed himself over to the police in January after an assault case was opened against him by a self confessed drug dealer. (Photo by Gallo Images/OJ Koloti)

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

ActionSA’s Ekurhuleni mayoral candidate, Xolani Khumalo, has been acquitted of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) and pointing a firearm, clearing him of all charges in the high‑profile case.

Khumalo and his co-accused, Duma Radebe, chairperson of Gauteng Anti-Crime Units, appeared in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

During the ruling, the court granted Khumalo and Radebe a discharge in terms of section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Act. They were found not guilty.

Charges

The charges against Khumalo stemmed from a televised anti-drug raid on 19 December 2025, during which a suspected drug dealer in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni, alleged that Khumalo and others assaulted him and threatened him with a firearm at his home.

Following their arrests in January 2026, Radebe was granted bail of R500, while Khumalo was released on R2 000 bail.

Elation

In a post on X, Khumalo shared his elation at being found not guilty.

“The court has found me not guilty on all charges, confirming that justice has prevailed.”

Trial

During the trial, the state laid out its case, alleging that the complainant, Bongani Radebe, was physically assaulted and threatened during the raid.

The court heard that Bongani was allegedly struck and beaten with a firearm. He also alleged that he had a weapon pointed at him in violation of the Firearms Control Act.

RELATED ARTICLES

Both accused pleaded not guilty.

Assault

Giving evidence, Bongani recounted the events of the raid, claiming he was subjected to prolonged violence while being interrogated about alleged drugs.

He testified that his hands were restrained behind his back while he was allegedly assaulted with a firearm and kicked repeatedly.

He further stated that a plastic bag was placed over his head during the ordeal.

“They were suffocating me using that rubbish plastic bag while simultaneously being assaulted. [I was told] you are going to take out the drugs,” he said.

According to the witness, the alleged assault lasted between 45 minutes and an hour and continued outside the property before he was transported to a police station.

Read more on these topics

ActionSA assault Ekurhuleni firearm Herman Mashaba mayor Xolani Khumalo

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Cat Matlala turns state witness after guilty plea in Saps-Medicare24 tender saga
Phakaaathi Brilliant Bafana surge into World Cup last 32
News Suliman Carrim dodges Madlanga Commission again, citing ill health
News ‘Govt must reconsider priorities’ – 27 groups mobilise for 30 June anti-illegal immigration marches
Courts NPA mum on Cat Matlala plea deal as Saps-Medicare24 tender case split

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News