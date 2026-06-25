JUST IN: ActionSA mayoral candidate Xolani Khumalo acquitted of all charges

Khumalo faced charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) and pointing a firearm.

ActionSA’s Ekurhuleni mayoral candidate, Xolani Khumalo, has been acquitted of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) and pointing a firearm, clearing him of all charges in the high‑profile case.

Khumalo and his co-accused, Duma Radebe, chairperson of Gauteng Anti-Crime Units, appeared in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

During the ruling, the court granted Khumalo and Radebe a discharge in terms of section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Act. They were found not guilty.

Charges

The charges against Khumalo stemmed from a televised anti-drug raid on 19 December 2025, during which a suspected drug dealer in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni, alleged that Khumalo and others assaulted him and threatened him with a firearm at his home.

Following their arrests in January 2026, Radebe was granted bail of R500, while Khumalo was released on R2 000 bail.

Elation

In a post on X, Khumalo shared his elation at being found not guilty.

“The court has found me not guilty on all charges, confirming that justice has prevailed.”

The court has found me not guilty on all charges, confirming that justice has prevailed. https://t.co/YgVNFflaN3 — Xolani Khumalo (@XolaniKhumalo_) June 25, 2026

Trial

During the trial, the state laid out its case, alleging that the complainant, Bongani Radebe, was physically assaulted and threatened during the raid.

The court heard that Bongani was allegedly struck and beaten with a firearm. He also alleged that he had a weapon pointed at him in violation of the Firearms Control Act.

Both accused pleaded not guilty.

Assault

Giving evidence, Bongani recounted the events of the raid, claiming he was subjected to prolonged violence while being interrogated about alleged drugs.

He testified that his hands were restrained behind his back while he was allegedly assaulted with a firearm and kicked repeatedly.

He further stated that a plastic bag was placed over his head during the ordeal.

“They were suffocating me using that rubbish plastic bag while simultaneously being assaulted. [I was told] you are going to take out the drugs,” he said.

According to the witness, the alleged assault lasted between 45 minutes and an hour and continued outside the property before he was transported to a police station.