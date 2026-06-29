Tshwane city manager’s job on the line

DA's Brink claims EFF report is motivated by Johann Mettler's blocking of alleged rigged tenders.

There is another bid to oust City of Tshwane manager Johann Mettler.

The council has adopted a report to suspend him, and he has been granted a week to explain why he should not be suspended.

This comes after Tshwane EFF leader Obakeng Ramabodu tabled a 45-page report accusing Mettler of maladministration and irregular recruitment of the Emergency Medical Services’ chief.

He also accused Mettler of failing to do mandatory vetting in the irregular appointments of Ashraf Adam as a senior manager in the city and of Revo Spies as deputy chief of the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD). Ramabodu said TMPD deputy chief was a non-existent position.

He also accused Mettler of obstruction for the suspension of the Special Investigating Unit Rooiwal wastewater treatment works findings and the unlawful dismissal of 44 municipal workers.

‘Not politically motivated’

Ramabodu said the case against Mettler is not political contestation, but a matter of documented governance failure.

Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya said she had a statutory obligation to place allegations of this nature before the council for its consideration.

“The tabling of the report is a procedural requirement prescribed by law and does not constitute a finding that any misconduct has occurred.

“Council has now initiated the prescribed statutory process,” she said.

Moya said the council also considered an update on the investigation report into allegations of misconduct against Chief Financial Officer Gareth Mnisi.

“In accordance with the rules governing council proceedings, it would be inappropriate to comment on the findings or recommendations of either report while these matters remain under consideration.

“The city further notes that extracts or summaries of confidential council documents may appear in the public domain. Such extracts do not necessarily reflect the full context in which council is required to consider these matters.”

Moya said processes must be allowed to run their course.

Standing in the way of corruption?

Tshwane DA mayoral candidate Cilliers Brink alleged it was clear the ANC coalition wanted to remove Mettler, not because he is guilty of misconduct, but because he stands in the way of tender rigging, fraud and corruption.

Brink described Obakeng’s report as vaguely defined accusations.

“Some of the things they blamed him for were not under his control.

“The object is clearly to have Mettler suspended and replaced by a city manager who will sign off on rigged tenders, which Mettler has been stopping,” he said.

“One of those tenders we have identified went to a company implicated at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry for a lease on the Pretoria showgrounds.

“This company is linked to EFF leader Julius Malema in that testimony,” he added.

Brink said they will await Moya’s response.

“If she does bring a report, we will consult our attorneys. By making this public, we can ensure the mayor cannot hide behind a veil of confidentiality. This is a matter of public interest.”

ActionSA national chair Michael Beaumont called Brink’s stance politicking.