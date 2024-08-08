More suspects could be added to AKA-Tibz murder case, state granted final postponement

The state is awaiting a decision on the extradition case involving the Ndimande brothers.

(L-R) Lindokuhle Thabani Mkhwanazi, Lindani Zenzele Ndimande, Siyanda Eddie Myeza, Mziwethemba Harvey Gwabeni and Lindokuhle Lindo Ndimande during bail application in the AKA and Tibz murder case at Durban Magistrate’s Court on 18 March 2024. Picture: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart

The state is seeking to have over five suspects charged when the murder case of Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane is heard again in a few months.

Lindokuhle Thabani Mkhwanazi, Lindani Ndimande, Siyanda Myeza, Mziwethemba Gwabeni and Lindokuhle Ndimande made a brief appearance in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

The five men are charged with conspiracy to commit murder, murder, five counts of attempted murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, and money laundering.

All accused were denied bail in May.

Outstanding accused

During proceedings, state prosecutor Lawrence Gcaba informed the court that more suspects could be added to the charge sheet and requested a lengthy postponement in the case to finalise investigations.

Gcaba noted that new information has come to light relating to the authorities’ financial investigations since the accused’s last appearance.

Additionally, the prosecutor mentioned that the state was awaiting a decision on the extradition case involving the Ndimande brothers, who were arrested in Eswatini.

“It is for that reason that we request that this matter be adjourned to 29 November, and for all accused to remain in custody until such time.

“As I have indicated your worship, my colleagues do not have an objection to this postponement,” Gcaba said.

Judge Vincent Hlatshwayo granted the postponement.

“By agreement between your attorneys and the state, this matter is adjourned until 29 November 2024 to finalise outstanding investigations.

“It has been placed on record by the prosecution counsel to cover, among other things but not limited to, financial investigations, possible addition of the outstanding accused and other relevant investigations that need to be finalised.

“This matter is postponed to this date; it is a final remand for purposes of wrapping up investigations,” Hlatshwayo said on Thursday.

The five men are set to remain in custody at Durban’s Westville Correctional Centre.

Suspects extradition case

Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande were arrested in Mbabane, Eswatini early this year and have been in police custody since.

In March, South Africa made a formal request for the Ndimande brothers’ extradition terms of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) protocol.

The accused will learn their fate on whether they will be extradited on 16 August after judgment in the case was postponed by the Manzini District Court.

A total of seven men were apprehended in connection to the murders of Forbes and Motsoane outside the now-defunct restaurant, Wish, on Durban’s Florida Road last year.

The suspects were allegedly paid R800 000 for their role.

