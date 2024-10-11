Do not hesitate to use weapons at your disposal when situation demands, Mchunu tells cops

The police minister launched the National Safer Festive Season operation on Friday.

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu has again urged police officers to avoid dying at suspected criminals’s hands while they have weapons at their disposal.

Mchunu and his deputies, Cassel Mathale and Polly Boshielo, along with the National Commissioner of the South African Police Service (Saps), General Fannie Masemola, on Friday launched the National Safer Festive Season operations.

The operations will run from Friday, 11 October, until 31 December 2025. During this period, there will be heightened police visibility on the roads.

The police will also work with the Border Management Authority (BMA) and the Department of Home Affairs to enhance border security.

More police officers will also be deployed in areas where murder and gender-based violence is prevalent.

Mchunu: ‘Do not negotiate with criminals’

During his address, Mchunu said police were ready to confront crime “head-on”.

“Let it be known that while criminals may be planning their unlawful missions, the Saps and our partners in law enforcement will be more alert and vigilant than ever before,” said Mchunu.

“You will see increased police visibility throughout the country, with more boots on the ground to counter serious and violent crimes. From our urban centres to rural areas, our officers will be working tirelessly to maintain peace and order.

“Our operations will stretch across the nation, ensuring that citizens, businesses, and tourists alike are and feel safe during this time of rest, relaxation, and celebration. We are not just focusing on the hotspots, but on every corner of South Africa.

“We urge every citizen to take the necessary steps to secure their homes during their time of absence. Criminals exploit complacency, so I call on all community members to be alert, report suspicious activities, and stand united against crime.”

‘Serve with integrity’

Mchunu told police officers to serve the public with integrity, and also remember the “weight of the responsibility” on their shoulders.

“When the situation demands it, do not hesitate to use the tools and weapons at your disposal to protect the innocent and maintain order. You must never negotiate with criminals who seek to undermine the law. We expect you to be firm, decisive, and relentless in your duty to combat crime.”

The launch comes just days after the police minister signed cooperation agreements with municipalities in Gauteng, where they also conducted raids and made a number of arrests for various crimes.

