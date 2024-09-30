Niece sentenced to 25 years for uncle’s insurance murder plot

A woman in Eastern Cape, who planned her uncle’s murder for insurance money, has been sentenced to 25 years in prison along with her accomplice.

37-year-old Nompelo Maloyi was the beneficiary of several insurance policies she took out on the life of her uncle, Mynhardt Maloyi, 66, totalling R165 000.

She planned her uncle’s murder by enlisting the help of 35-year-old Yithulwazi “Lwazi” Kay, their neighbour, and offering him R20 000 in exchange.

On 25 November 2022, Maloyi left her child with another neighbour and, together with Kay, who armed himself with a knife, proceeded to her uncle’s home in Umasizakhe township, Graaff-Reinet.

According to National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali, Maloyi was the primary caregiver for her uncle, giving her access to the home.

“Once inside, they accosted Mynhardt, tied his hands and feet with his shoelaces, struck him on the head with a blunt object, and stabbed him multiple times in the neck. He succumbed to his injuries and died at the scene,” Tyali said.

The uncle’s lifeless body was discovered the next morning after Maloyi asked someone to check on Mynhardt under the guise of wanting to deliver groceries.

After the murder, the mastermind submitted claims against the insurance policies. However, her involvement in the crime came to light when Kay, dissatisfied with the incomplete payment of his promised fee, began threatening Maloyi.

Niece confessed to fellow detainee

She then decided to get help from other people to either eliminate Kay or lend her the balance.

The niece was arrested shortly after for her uncle’s murder.

“During her arrest, Maloyi confessed to a fellow detainee, revealing critical details. The information provided by Maloyi was unprompted by police and came about due to the natural conversation between the two women. This unexpected confession played a significant role in the police investigation, corroborating other pieces of evidence and helping to paint a comprehensive picture of the crime,” Tyali said.

Tyali added that her confession corroborated “what was already in the police’s puzzle”

The niece’s confession and other witnesses helped the authorities to build a strong case against the pair who claimed their innocence throughout the trial.

In court, State Advocate Sibusiso Mgenge emphasised that Maloyi and Kay’s lack of remorse and attempts to shift blame were a clear indication of their culpability.

“Their steadfast refusal to accept responsibility and their blatant attempts to downplay their role in the heinous crime underscore the need for punitive action, argued Advocate Mgenge, who prayed for a life imprisonment term,” Tyali added.

26 years for premeditated murder

Despite this plea, the court sentenced Maloyi and Kay to 26 years of imprisonment for premeditated murder by the Makhanda High Court.

The Eastern Cape Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Barry Madolo, applauded the thorough investigation conducted by the police and the bravery of community members who came forward with crucial information.

“This case demonstrates the importance of community cooperation and meticulous police work in bringing perpetrators of such heinous crimes to justice. The conviction on its own reflects the seriousness with which the prosecution views premeditated murders of innocent people for selfish gains by those who want to score on insurance payouts, a phenomenon that seems to be on the rise in the whole country,” Madolo said.