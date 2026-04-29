Bellarmine Mugabe receives lenient sentence, Tobias Matonhodze to serve jail time

Bellarmine Mugabe is to return to Zimbabwe immediately, while his cousin, Tobias Matonhodze, will serve time in South Africa.

Bellarmine Mugabe and his cousin, Tobias Matonhodze, have been given varying sentences in the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court.

Mugabe pleaded guilty to contraventions of the Firearm Act and Immigration Act, while Matohodze pleaded guilty to attempted murder, among other charges.

Magistrate Renier Boshoff noted both men were first-time offenders, and their decision to plead guilty was a mitigating factor.

Boshoff sentenced Mugabe to a R600 000 fine or 24 months’ imprisonment, while Matonhodze was sentenced to an effective three years’ imprisonment.

Mugabe will be escorted to OR Tambo by the investigating officer, where he is to arrange his return to Zimbabwe.

Boshoff said that because little was known of what transpired at Mugabe’s Hyde Park house in February, it would be difficult to ascribe the minimum sentence.

“The court does not know much of the surrounding circumstances leading up to the shooting and the full extent of the injuries,” said Boshoff.

However, the disposal of the still-undiscovered firearm used in the incident was considered “a serious offence” by Boshoff.

The magistrates noted that if the weapons were found to be a 9mm pistol or semi-automatic weapon would have resulted in a minimum sentence of 15 years.

The magistrate questioned if Mugabe and Matonhodze had been truly honest since their arrest, increasing the difficulty in apportioning a suitable degree of accountability.

“I do not know if the second accused took the warp for you and I can only act on what is before me,” Boshoff said to Mugabe.

This is a developing story