Bloemfontein woman convicted after her pitbull kills neighbour’s child

A woman has been convicted after her pitbull escaped and fatally mauled a young boy playing next door.

The Bloemfontein Regional Court ruled that a 43-year-old woman acted negligently by failing to contain her aggressive pitbull, leading to the tragic death of her neighbour’s child.

Keabetswe Moroane was convicted of culpable homicide following the death of her neighbour’s eight-year-old son, who was mauled by her pitbull on 12 November 2022.

The woman owned three dogs, including a pitbull, which was known for its aggressive behaviour in the community.

Pitbull terrorised residents

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said the dog had reportedly terrorised residents in the area on several occasions.

“Despite repeated complaints and efforts by both Moroane and her neighbours to restrain the dog, such as installing fences and wooden poles, she failed to maintain adequate structures to ensure the animal was securely contained,” Senokoatsane said.

ALSO READ: Gauteng woman plans to sue after dog attack

Due to Moroane’s failure to maintain safety measures, on the day of the incident, the pitbull broke free from her yard.

The dog entered the neighbour’s property and viciously attacked the young boy while he was playing in the garage.

Tragically, the eight-year-old died at the scene from severe injuries he sustained during the mauling.

Dog owned failed to take steps to prevent harm

Senokoatsane stated that the court found Moroane acted negligently by failing to take reasonable steps to prevent harm.

“Given the known history of aggression by the dog and the prior complaints from community members, the court ruled that she had a duty of care to protect others from the potential danger posed by the animal,” Senokoatsane said.

ALSO READ: Man in critical condition after being attacked by a pit bull

“Her failure to act decisively and responsibly directly resulted in the loss of a young life.”

The Bloemfontein Regional Court convicted the woman of culpable homicide and postponed the matter to 2 September 2025 for sentencing. The defence has requested a pre-sentencing report.

The NPA welcomed the conviction and commends the efforts of the investigating and prosecution teams. The NPA also extended its condolences to the family who lost their child.

Legal and moral responsibility to ensure safety

“This case serves as a sombre reminder that owners of dangerous animals have a legal and moral responsibility to ensure the safety of those around them,” Senokoatsane said.

“When negligence results in injury or death, the justice system must act decisively to protect the public and hold the responsible parties accountable.”

NOW READ: Police condemn circulation of gruesome images following pitbull attack on little girl