Saps condemns circulation of gruesome images following pitbull attack on little girl

The Northern Cape South African Police Service (Saps) has strongly condemned the sharing of disturbing images on social media following a recent incident where a minor was attacked by a pitbull.

“The Saps urge members of the public to refrain from posting explicit and gruesome photographs of victims on social media, especially when it involves minors,” said police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Sergio Kock in a statement released on Friday.

Investigation into pit bull attack opened

Authorities expressed serious concern about the circulation of graphic photographs showing the injuries sustained by the young victim.

The images, which have been widely shared across various platforms, have drawn criticism for their explicit nature and the fact that they involve a child.

Kock confirmed that authorities have opened an investigation into the incident.

“The Galeshewe Saps are investigating a case of negligent or failure to prevent an animal to cause injury to another person against the owner of the dog,” he said.

Details of the pitbull attack

The incident occurred on Tuesday, about 6pm while children were playing in Phutane Street, Galeshewe. During this time, a 10-year-old girl was reportedly attacked by the pitbull.

“The victim suffered severe injuries to her head and face and was admitted to a local hospital for medical treatment,” Kock said, describing the severity of the attack.

According to police reports, the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) removed the dog from the owner’s property the following day.

Pitbull attack legal consequences

Kock outlined the legal framework applicable in such cases, stating: “Section 1(1) of the Animal Matters Amendment Act 42 of 1993 provides that any person as a result of whose negligence an animal causes injury to another person, shall be guilty of an offense and liable on conviction to a fine or imprisonment for a period not exceeding two years.”

He further noted that the victim or her parents or guardian may pursue civil action to seek damages for injuries sustained, trauma experienced and current medical expenses, as well as anticipated future medical costs.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

