Bronkhorstspruit tavern mass shooting accused abandons bail bid

The accused linked to the deadly mass shooting at a tavern in Bronkhorstspruit near Tshwane has abandoned his bid for bail and will remain behind bars.

Xolani Musawenkosi Xulu from Brentwood Park in Benoni on the East Rand appeared in the Bronkhorstspruit Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Charges

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said the 33-year-old Xulu is facing five counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder.

“The matter has been postponed to 13 January 2026 for further investigation and DPP (Directorate for Priority Crimes) instructions.”

Xulu was arrested on 21 October 2025.

Shooting

According to police, it is alleged that in the early hours of 05 October 2025, at approximately 3am, the Xulu was at Qedukuma Tavern in Zithobeni, where he allegedly shot and killed five people and attempted to kill three others.

Police spokesperson Brenda Muridili said the patron with a firearm was shot and injured, and his firearm was taken.

“The incident resulted in five fatalities and six injuries. The injured were transported to nearby medical facilities for treatment. Only one deceased has been identified so far, and all the injured have been identified.

“The injured patron whose firearm was taken will be charged with contravention of the Firearms Control Act, Act 60 of 2000, for the negligent handling of his 9mm pistol,” Muridili said.

Saved by a table

Speaking outside the Bronkhorstspruit court on Thursday, one of the survivors said a table saved her life.

Deliwe Kabini, whose boyfriend Lesego Sedibeloane was killed in the incident, relayed how she hid behind a table as “bullets rained”.

“As we were hiding, I saw Lesego lying on the floor, motionless and bleeding. The bullets just kept coming.

“Had it not been for that table, I would have been killed. It saved my life… people were shot and murdered right next to me,” Kabini said.

