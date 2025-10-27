JUST IN: Police arrest second suspect in Bronkhorstspruit tavern mass shooting

The first accused is still in custody.

Police have arrested a second suspect involved in the deadly mass shooting at a tavern near Tshwane.

The shooting occurred in Zithobeni, Bronkhorstspruit, on Sunday morning, 5 October 2025.

Arrest

Gauteng police spokesperson Brenda Muridili said the Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes Investigations, working together with members from the South African Police Service in Bronkhorstpruit, pounced on the suspects on Friday.

“The suspect was arrested during a tracing operation on Friday, 24 October 2025, in Zithobeni, the township where the incident happened.

“The police recovered an unlicensed firearm with serial numbers filed off. He will be appearing before the Bronkhorstpruit Magistrate’s Court on 27 October 2025, facing charges of five counts of murder and six counts of attempted murder,” Muridili said.

First suspect

The first accused, 33-year-old Xlani Musawenkosi Xulu, who was arrested on 21 October 2025, remains in custody and is due to appear in court on 30 October 2025.

He faces five counts of murder and three of attempted murder.

Mass shooting

According to police, witnesses said two men known in the community came into the tavern and demanded that one of the patrons hand over his licensed firearm. A shot went off, and when the patrons ran outside, the suspects fired randomly.

Muridili said the patron with a firearm was shot and injured, and his firearm was taken.

“The incident resulted in five fatalities and six injuries. The injured were transported to nearby medical facilities for treatment. Only one deceased has been identified so far, and all the injured have been identified.

“The injured patron whose firearm was taken will be charged with contravention of the Firearms Control Act, Act 60 of 2000, for the negligent handling of his 9mm pistol,” Muridili said.

Saved by a table as ‘bullets rained’

Speaking outside the Bronkhorstspruit court on Thursday, one of the survivors said a table saved her life.

Deliwe Kabini, whose boyfriend Lesego Sedibeloane was killed in the incident, relayed how she hid behind a table as “bullets rained”.

