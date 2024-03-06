WATCH: Case against five accused in AKA, Tibz murder postponed for bail

The suspects are expected back in court on 14 March.

The five men arrested in connection with the murder of Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes and Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane will remain in custody. Picture: X/@Am_Blujay

The five men arrested in connection with the murder of Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane among other charges returned to court on Wednesday.

Lindokuhle Thabani Mkhwanazi (30), Lindani Zenzele Ndimande (35), Siyanda Eddie Myeza (21), Mziwethemba Harvey Gwabeni (36) and Lindokuhle Lindo Ndimande (29) made a short second appearance in the Durban Magistrate’s Court.

The five face various charges including conspiracy to commit murder, two counts of murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and five counts of attempted murder.

Bail application

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said the state has also added two further charges of money laundering bringing the number of charges to 12.

“Today’s appearance was for the verification of certain aspects in preparation for a bail application. The dates for the bail application are as follows: 14, 18, 19 and 27 March 2024.

“The matter was remanded to 14 March 2024 for the bail application. The men will remain in custody in the interim,” Ramkisson-Kara said.

The state previously told the court it is opposed to bail in the matter.

Murders

AKA and Motsoane were gunned down outside the now-defunct Wish on Florida restaurant in Durban, on 10 February last year.

Although the motive remains unclear, police confirmed that AKA was the main target of the alleged hit, while Motsoane was shot by coincidence.

Police Minister Bheki Cele and KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi revealed that the alleged mastermind, two hitmen, two spotters and the organiser of firearms and vehicles used were arrested at different intervals in connection to other cases as the police gathered evidence on Forbes and Motsoane’s deaths.

Suspects

While seven suspect were arrested for the duo’s murder, only the five suspects, appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court. The other two are currently detained in eSwatini.

The duo, Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande made their second appearance in the Manzini Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

The two brothers, who were arrested on 24 February, are expected to be extradited back to South Africa to join the other five suspects charged for the two murders.

