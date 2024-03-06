Daily News update: Nathi Nhleko leaves ANC | SA dodges recession | Simphiwe Mkhonza loses battle with kidney infection

News today includes former police minister Nathi Nhleko has left the ANC weeks after his spat with secretary-general Fikile Mbalula.

Meanwhile, South Africa narrowly avoided a recession with a 0.1% GDP growth in the fourth quarter of 2023, as economists predicted.

Furthermore, the family of former Kaizer Chiefs defender Simphiwe Mkhonza have confirmed the passing of the former footballer in the early hours of Tuesday after a long battle with a kidney infection.

News Today: 6 March 2024

The weather service has warned of extreme hot and uncomfortable conditions in Limpopo and extremely high fire danger in Limpopo, the Free State, the North West, and the Northern Cape. – full weather forecast here.

Nathi Nhleko leaves ANC, slams Mbalula’s ‘bankrupt thinking’

Former police minister Nathi Nhleko has left the ANC weeks after his spat with secretary-general Fikile Mbalula.

In a letter addressed to Mbalula and President Cyril Ramaphosa, among others, Nhleko slammed Mbalula for the comments about the ruling party protecting former president Jacob Zuma and how Nhleko “sweated” through the lies.

Former minister of police Nathi Nhleko. Picture: Gallo Images/Beeld/Nasief Manie

“In the recent attack mounted against my person by Fikile Mbalula about what he called ‘my sweating’, ‘the fire pool narrative’ and what he called were ‘lies to protect the former president’. He closed his attack by stating that ‘people lost their careers because of this thing’, consequently and regrettably, I resign from this ANC as its current values and principles are not aligned to mine,” wrote Nhleko.

SA dodges recession by 0.1% GDP growth in fourth quarter

South Africa narrowly avoided a recession with a 0.1% GDP growth in the fourth quarter of 2023, as economists predicted. Annual real GDP increased by 0.6% in 2023, after a 1.9% increase in 2022.

According to Statistics SA, the annual increase in real gross domestic product (GDP) was primarily driven by higher economic activities in finance, real estate and business services, which contributed 0.4 of a percentage point based on growth of 1.8%.

Image: iStock

Additionally, transport, storage and communication contributed 0.3 of a percentage point based on growth of 4.3%, personal services, which contributed 0.3 of a percentage point based on growth of 2.0% and manufacturing, which contributed 0.1 of a percentage point based on growth of 0.5%.

Hawks arrest Giyani municipality CFOs for R148m VBS corruption

Two senior officials at the Limpopo’s Greater Giyani Local Municipality and a businessman were arrested by the Hawks on Tuesday morning for corruption linked to the VBS Mutual Bank saga involving more than R148 million.

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) serious corruption investigation unit made the arrests two weeks after a large number of ANC councillors boycotted a Moses Kotane Local Municipality meeting after they refused to rescind a council resolution to appoint a new CFO, despite him facing fraud and corruption charges also in connection with VBS Mutual Bank.

The trio will make their first court appearance on Wednesday. Photo: iStock

A 64-year-old man who was previously the chief financial officer and acting municipal manager for the Giyani municipality was arrested in Lulekani. A 42-year-old woman was arrested in Giyani. She was a budget manager, acting chief financial officer, and currently the chief financial officer of the municipality. The third accused, a 33-year-old businessman, was arrested in Muhuya village, Thohoyandou, on allegations of money laundering.

Former Chiefs and Arrows defender Mkhonza loses battle with kidney infection

The family of former Kaizer Chiefs defender Simphiwe Mkhonza have confirmed the passing of the former footballer in the early hours of Tuesday after a long battle with a kidney infection.

Mkhonza, who was affectionately known as “Dr Mnandi” because of his punditry in football at the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), lost his life at the age of 45.

Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Simphiwe Mkhonza has passed on. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

It has been revealed that Mkhonza was admitted to the Charlotte Maxeke hospital last month, and was released after showing signs of improvement.

AKA murder: Suspects willing to be extradited to SA, but concerned about safety

Two suspects arrested in eSwatini for their alleged involvement in the murders of Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his friend, Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane will be extradited without a fight should their demands be met.

Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande made their second appearance in the Manzini Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Late rapper, Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes performs during the Miss Mamelodi Sundowns 2020 at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Johannesburg. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu



The two brothers, who were arrested on 24 February, are expected to be extradited back to South Africa to join the five other suspects, who have been charged for the double murders.

