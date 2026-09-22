Masemola returns to court as charges over health tender expected to be officially withdrawn

The NPA had previously stated the charges against suspended national police commissioner Fannie Masemola would be withdrawn.

Charges against National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola in connection with the controversial South African Police Service (Saps)-Medicare24 tender are expected to be formally withdrawn.

Masemola is expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrates Court on Tuesday, 22 September.

South Africa’s top cop was suspended after being accused of failing to provide oversight in the multi-million-rand health contract awarded to Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

Charges

Masemola faced four charges for violation of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) in connection with a health services tender awarded to Matlala’s company, Medicare 24 Tshwane District.

The broader procurement was valued at about R360 million, while the contract at the centre of the court proceedings has been described as a R228 million deal.

Investigators found the procurement process to be irregular. At least R50 million was paid under the contract before Saps cancelled it in May 2025.

No evidence

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) will now withdraw a charge of violating the Public Finance Management Act.

It says there is insufficient evidence to secure a conviction.

Masemola’s possible return to work is on the cards, and a meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa is also reportedly being considered at the moment.

Review

Last month, Masemola’s legal representative told the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court that he submitted formal representations to NPA head Advocate Andy Mothibi, asking the NPA to review and withdraw the charges.

Masemola’s prosecution has also been questioned during proceedings at the Madlanga commission.

Evidence presented to the commission suggested that Masemola was allegedly targeted by Idac as part of an effort to remove him from his position.

Andrea Johnson

Former Idac head Andrea Johnson has disputed the allegation, although she concedes that Masemola should have been charged separately.

Johnson previously explained that Masemola was charged under section 38 of the PFMA in his capacity as the accounting officer of Saps.

The allegations include that he failed to prevent irregular and fruitless expenditure and is also accused of failing to stop payments under the contract despite allegedly being alerted to irregularities.