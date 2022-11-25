Sipho Mabena
Courts

Could Waluś sue for unlawful incarceration? Maybe, but he just wants to get on with life

Hani’s assassin Janusz Waluś just wants to get on with his life, and realises it would be tough to prove his incarceration was longer than needed.

Chris Hani's convicted murderer Janusz Waluś. Picture: AFP
Though Janusz Waluś has, in theory, reasonable grounds to sue the state for unlawful detention, his lawyer has indicated that Chris Hani's assassin has no desire to get involved in a lengthy lawsuit. Proving that his continued detention beyond the period after which he became eligible for parole was unlawful has a very slim prospect of success, and would likely be an impractical and daunting exercise, according to legal experts. The Polish immigrant who assassinated SA Communist Party leader Hani outside his Boksburg home in 1993 had served 29 years of the life imprisonment term for the crime. There has...

