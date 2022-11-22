Sipho Mabena
Premium Journalist
5 minute read
22 Nov 2022
6:46 pm
Courts

Criticising judges over Waluś ruling is okay, but going too far could land you in court

Sipho Mabena

Those angry at the release of Chris Hani's killer should temper their criticism, or risk facing the very judiciary they criticised.

state capture report zondo eskom Gupta tegeta
Chair of commission, Judge Raymond Zondo in 2020. Photo: Gallo Images/Sowetan/Veli Nhlapo
Whilst criticism of the judiciary is welcomed, legal experts have warned that baseless and personal attacks on judges could land those responsible in trouble with the law. This comes against the backdrop of the Constitutional Court, particularly Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, coming under attack for setting South African Communist Party leader Chris Hani’s assassin Janusz Waluś free. ALSO READ: ConCourt orders Lamola to release Janusz Waluś on parole Experts have warned that irrational utterances against judges invited charges of scandalising and contempt of court, with those threatening or calling for violence risking prosecution for incitement. Unfortunate Constitutional law expert Dr...

Read more on these topics