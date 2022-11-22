‘A day for gun cleaning’: Zuma’s daughter calls for Waluś ‘to be taken out’

Citizen Reporter

Former president Jacob Zuma’s daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla is once again posting inflammatory messages on Twitter.

Two events on Monday seemed to set Zuma-Sambudla off.

First, the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) dismissed Zuma’s appeal against the setting aside of his medical parole.

Then later in the day, Chris Hani’s killer Janusz Waluś was granted parole.

SCA dismisses Jacob Zuma’s appeal

When the SCA ruled against her father, Zuma-Sambudla tweeted “Oksalayo…We Are Not Going Back!!!”

Oksalayo…We Are Not Going Back!!!— Dudu Zuma-Sambudla (@DZumaSambudla) November 21, 2022

This seems to be in reference to the SCA ordering Zuma to return to jail.

It was at this point that Zuma-Sambudla’s tweets started getting inciteful.

The former president’s daughter tweeted: “We See You… (Just Practicing)”.

We See You…



(Just Practicing)— Dudu Zuma-Sambudla (@DZumaSambudla) November 21, 2022

Zuma-Sambudla repeatedly used the words “we see you” during the July riots last year. They were seen by many as encouragement for people to continue with their violent protests.

Waluś gets parole

Zuma-Sambudla then took it up a notch when the Constitutional Court ordered that Waluś should be paroled.

On Tuesday morning she tweeted: “Today is a day for the shooting range and gun cleaning. Like Mama Winnie once said: “Singayisusa nanini“…Because WOW! They are now spitting in our faces & literally walking over our dead bodies with help from [Chief Justice Raymond] Zondo & Cyril. Our Cdes, fathers & mothers did not die in vain”.

Today Is A Day For The Shooting Range & Gun Cleaning



Like Mama Winnie Once Said: "Singayisusa Nanini"…Because WOW!



They Are Now Spitting In Our Faces & Literally Walking Over Our Dead Bodies With Help From Zondo & Cyril



Our Cdes, Father's & Mother's Did Not Die In Vain pic.twitter.com/hk8tEk2kNW— Dudu Zuma-Sambudla (@DZumaSambudla) November 22, 2022

She then called for mob justice, in the name of patriotism, once Waluś is released from prison.

“The release of that racist within 10 days is because the handlers know that akabuyi. Whoever is working on the paperwork of the release of that assassin, it is your patriotic duty to leak that information so we can organise a welcome team so that we can take him out.”

ALSO READ: ‘Karma will deal with them all’ – Hani’s widow furious with judges after Waluś given parole

Previous controversial tweets

Zuma’s daughter has a history of posting controversial tweets.

Apart from the “we see you” tweets during the July unrest, Zuma-Sambudla has also taken shots at President Cyril Ramaphosa, former president Nelson Mandela and former public protector Thuli Madonsela.

We Have Not Forgotten!!!

I Sometimes Wish That It Was Cde Chris Hani Who Became President And Not Mandela. And Mama Winnie As A Deputy President. The Boers Would Have Paid For What They Did To Our People…AND We Would Have Had Our Land Back By Now!!! pic.twitter.com/tjWzWIRFzf— Dudu Zuma-Sambudla (@DZumaSambudla) April 6, 2022

I Think We Can Already Handout “Mampara Of The Year” To #MfanaKeMfana pic.twitter.com/iHn6TPP01K— Dudu Zuma-Sambudla (@DZumaSambudla) January 25, 2022

NOW READ: ‘I’m on the list’: Duduzile Zuma expects to be arrested ‘Hollywood style’