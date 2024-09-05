Ditebogo Phalane’s alleged killers abandon bail for second time

The court heard the men's families were concerned about their safety because they had been receiving threatening messages if released on bail.

Elia Maeko, Ali Sithole and Nido Gumbi appeared in the Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. Picture: NPA

The three men linked to the murder of five-year-old Ditebogo Phalane have abandoned bail for a second time.

Elia Maeko (36), Ali Sithole (30), and Nido Gumbi (29) appeared briefly in the Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, where prosecutor Tumelo Letaoana indicated that the state would be opposing bail for all three men.

Charges

The trio faces schedule six charges of murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances after Phalane was shot and killed outside his family’s Soshanguve home while his father was being hijacked in May.

Gumbe, a Mozambican national, is facing an additional charge of being illegally in the country.

Investigations

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said the investigation is continuing.

“The court has postponed the matter until 4 December 2024 for further investigations and a decision by the Director of Public Prosecutions regarding the potential consolidation of all cases against the accused.

“The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) remains committed to pursuing justice in this case and emphasises the serious nature of the crimes involved. The organisation will continue to seek accountability for those responsible for violent acts against members of the community,” Mahanjana said.

Pending cases

Mahanjana said Moeko also has a pending case.

“Moeko also abandoned his bail application today for a separate matter at the Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court, where he faces charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of unlicensed ammunition.

“Additionally, Sithole and Gumbe have pending charges at the Atteridgeville Magistrate’s Court for possession of a prohibited firearm and possession of ammunition. Sithole is also implicated in another pending case at the Ga-Rankuwa Magistrate’s Court for possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition, attempted murder, and robbery with aggravating circumstances,” Mahanjana said.

Safety concerns

During court proceedings, defence attorney Thulani Kekana told the court their families were concerned about their safety because they had been receiving threatening messages should the men be released from custody.

Kekana said the public order “might be disturbed” should the accused continue to bring a bail application.

“I am not going to disclose what has happened with the family, but they have been receiving messages that are not appropriate. We are abandoning our bail [application].

In May, the three men abandoned their bail applications and disclosed they had pending cases against them.

Phalane was laid to rest in Soshanguve on 17 May, a week after his murder.

