Ditebogo murder accused back behind bars

Murder suspects of five-year-old Ditebogo Phalane postpone bail applications, face charges of murder and robbery.

Ditebogo Junior with his father, Ditebogo Phalane. The five-year-old boy was fatally wounded during a hijacking outside their home in Soshanguve on Friday. Pictures: X/ @Gift_Makoti_

The three suspects behind the murder of five-year-old Ditebogo Phalane will return to a Pretoria North court in August after abandoning their bail applications earlier this week.

Regional spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Lumka Mahanjana said the case against the trio was postponed to 27 August for further investigations and a decision by the director of public prosecutions.

“Three men from Soshanguve south, Elia Moeko, 36, Ali Sithole, 30, and Nido Gumbe, 29, appeared briefly in the Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court.

“They are facing a charge of murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances. In addition, Gumbe who is a Mozambican national, is facing a charge of being illegally in the country,” he said.

The three are accused of fatally shooting Ditebogo while hijacking his father, Tebogo Phalane, on 10 May.

“In court, the three abandoned their bail application and disclosed to the court that they had pending cases. Moeko has a pending case of possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of unlicensed ammunition.

“Sithole has a pending case at the Ga-Rankuwa Magistrate’s Court and will appear on 28 June where he is facing charges of possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition, attempted murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

“He also has a pending case at the Atteridgeville Magistrate’s Court where he is facing charges of possession of a prohibited firearm and possession of ammunition.

“Gumbe also has a pending case at the Atteridgeville Magistrate’s Court where he is facing charges of possession of a prohibited firearm and possession of ammunition,” he said.

Crime expert Prof Jaco Barkhuizen said crime was escalating.

“The increase in children being killed during hijacking and home invasions should be very worrying,” he said.