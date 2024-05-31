Crime

Home » News » South Africa » Crime

Avatar photo

By Marizka Coetzer

Journalist

3 minute read

31 May 2024

05:20 am

Ditebogo murder accused back behind bars

Murder suspects of five-year-old Ditebogo Phalane postpone bail applications, face charges of murder and robbery.

Ditebogo and father

Ditebogo Junior with his father, Ditebogo Phalane. The five-year-old boy was fatally wounded during a hijacking outside their home in Soshanguve on Friday. Pictures: X/ @Gift_Makoti_

The three suspects behind the murder of five-year-old Ditebogo Phalane will return to a Pretoria North court in August after abandoning their bail applications earlier this week.

Regional spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Lumka Mahanjana said the case against the trio was postponed to 27 August for further investigations and a decision by the director of public prosecutions.

ALSO READ: Two more arrested in connection with murder of Ditebogo Junior Phalane

“Three men from Soshanguve south, Elia Moeko, 36, Ali Sithole, 30, and Nido Gumbe, 29, appeared briefly in the Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court.

“They are facing a charge of murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances. In addition, Gumbe who is a Mozambican national, is facing a charge of being illegally in the country,” he said.

The three are accused of fatally shooting Ditebogo while hijacking his father, Tebogo Phalane, on 10 May.

“In court, the three abandoned their bail application and disclosed to the court that they had pending cases. Moeko has a pending case of possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of unlicensed ammunition.

ALSO READ: Ditebogo killing: Cops slammed for lack of action

“Sithole has a pending case at the Ga-Rankuwa Magistrate’s Court and will appear on 28 June where he is facing charges of possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition, attempted murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

“He also has a pending case at the Atteridgeville Magistrate’s Court where he is facing charges of possession of a prohibited firearm and possession of ammunition.

“Gumbe also has a pending case at the Atteridgeville Magistrate’s Court where he is facing charges of possession of a prohibited firearm and possession of ammunition,” he said.

Crime expert Prof Jaco Barkhuizen said crime was escalating.

“The increase in children being killed during hijacking and home invasions should be very worrying,” he said.

Read more on these topics

Ditebogo Junior Phalane Murder National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

LIVE interactive map, latest news, multimedia and more!

View Map

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Elections Elections 2024: ANC expresses full confidence in IEC – but surprised by MK party results
Elections Zuma’s MK party ‘profoundly disappointed’ in electoral process
Local Soccer Benni McCarthy avails himself for Kaizer Chiefs job
Elections 100-year-old voter stays loyal to DA, hopes for improvement in SA
Elections ‘Every voter will be assisted’: IEC addresses issues experienced at voting stations

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES