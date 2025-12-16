JUST IN: DJ Warras gunned down in Johannesburg CBD

Former 5FM and Cliff Central producer DJ Warras was gunned down in Johannesburg on Tuesday afternoon. This is a developing story.

Unconfirmed reports indicate that former 5FM presenter and Cliff Central jock Warrick Stock, aka DJ Warras, was shot and killed this afternoon.

Superintendent Xolani Fihla of Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) confirmed a shooting.

“The department can confirm a shooting incident that happened this afternoon in the Johannesburg CBD. JMPD officers were first respondents to the incident when they were stopped by members of public who alerted them to the shooting.

“Currently, as a JMPD we don’t have any information regarding the incident or the victim. And the matter will be criminally investigated by the South African Police Service, who then shed better information regarding the incident.”

VIP protection rivalries

Chad Thomas of IRS Forensic Investigations said that “it’s bizarre how many celebrity DJ’s have been shot and killed in South Africa the past few years”.

Today’s murder of DJ Warras adds to the list which includes DJ Sumbody and DJ Vintos.

He added that the DJ also had an interest in a security company, ostensibly supplying VIP protection. Stock’s company was purportedly contracted to provide security for several buildings in the CBD.

“Security companies are being bought up by a myriad of operators, some for nefarious purposes such as being private militias with access to legitimate weapons for illegitimate purposes.

“In the VIP protection space, security companies are vying for lucrative contracts protecting wealthy businessmen and celebrities, but we are seeing more instances where so-called VIP protection companies are being used to settle business disputes, an issue very prevalent in the taxi industry where more and more taxi bosses are buying up security companies to fight proxy wars with rivals,” said Thomas.

The media personality, who has recently been in the news for controversial comments about Cat Matlala and Rachel Kolisi, was allegedly gunned down in front of the Carlton Centre in Johannesburg.

Gunned down

Conflicting reports at this time note that DJ Warras is in a critical condition while others said the shooting was fatal.

DJ Warras’ friend Rob Hersov shared the news on X on Tuesday, calling it a murder.

“He was murdered today Johannesburg. I just want to say he is the most loving, compassionate, friendly, honest, open, decent human being, and it is a tragedy beyond belief.

“Warras, we love you, we miss you, may you rest in peace, brother,” Hersov posted.

⁦@Shady_Lurker⁩ aka Warras, Rest in Peace! We love you 🕊️🕊️ pic.twitter.com/v4lhyJ0rLB — Rob Hersov (@RobertHersov) December 16, 2025

Tributes have started pouring in from music industry personalities. The Kiffness speculated about the incident and wrote on X “Apparently he was managing security at a building where they were getting illegal occupants out. He walked out after a standard check in and a vehicle drove past and shot at him. Terrible”.

DJ Warras was still posting on X four hours ago. This was his final post.

Ummm … 😳

Whaaaat? She was carrying “2 weapons” The thieves had no chance 😂 https://t.co/OxethAsDyz — Warras (@Shady_Lurker) December 16, 2025

This is a developing story.