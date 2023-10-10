Senzo Meyiwa trial: DNA evidence fails to link five accused to crime scene

The five accused could not be linked to the hat found on the scene either.

Five accused men in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial stand in the dock at Pretoria High Court on 17 July. Picture: Gallo Images/Phill Magakoe

DNA evidence has failed to link the five men accused of Senzo Meyiwa’s murder to the crime scene, the court heard on Tuesday.

Forensic analyst Mmampshedi Masetla took the stand again on Tuesday, where he testified about the DNA samples taken from Kelly Khumalo’s house in Vosloorus, where Meyiwa was shot dead.

Although previous witnesses testified one of the suspects was wearing a scotch hat, which fell during a scuffle, DNA evidence on Tuesday suggested the suspect was not one of the five accused.

The DNA of the five accused was also excluded from the swabs taken inside the house.

Asked about the factors that could contribute to the absence of the DNA of the suspects, Masetla said: “For me, it will be common knowledge to say if your DNA is not found on the scene, for me now, using my common knowledge, I would say you didn’t touch anything on the scene, of which I wouldn’t want to go too much into that.”

On whether the absence of DNA in one of the samples influences the overall results of the evidence, Masetla said: “It influences the interpretation of the results in terms of saying that you will not be able to read a person on that particular sample because you are not reading him fully in all the DNA, that’s where the influence is.

“In our case, we include and exclude, and in some instances where we don’t include you in one residue, we’ll say ‘no conclusion’. If we’re not including you in one region, we’ll write it as ‘no conclusion’.”

The former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper was fatally shot by what the state alleges were armed intruders at the Vosloorus family home of his then-girlfriend, singer Khumalo, on 26 October 2014.

DNA evidence ‘favours defence’

A legal expert says Masetla’s DNA evidence will favour the defence.

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika, Elton Hart said the DNA evidence can be used to discredit the previous testimonies about the accused.

“DNA expert’s analysis is helpful to the court because it can challenge the evidence before court and DNA is the best evidence if the analysis was done properly,” he said.

“The mere fact that Zandile Khumalo, Mthokozisi Twala and Tumelo Madlala testified that one of the suspects had a scotch hat and that it fell during a scuffle means whoever was wearing that hat is not one of the accused. That already tells me there was someone in that house, but it was not one of the five.”