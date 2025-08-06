East London man given life sentence for murder over missing shoes

The case went unresolved for three months before one of the perpetrators, who stabbed the victim 47 times, began having "disturbing dreams".

Two men from East London will serve lengthy sentences after murdering a man over a pair of shoes.

Vuyo Rambo Mbulana and Asithandile Ntlanjeni were sentenced in the East London Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday for the 2022 killing of 26-year-old male Yolanda Ntonto.

Ntonto was accused by the pair of stealing a pair of shoes while staying in a shack on Mbulana’s property.

Victim implicated by child

During their trial, the court heard how the 43-year-old Mbulana and 35-year-old Ntlanjeni confronted Ntonto on 1 November 2022 after Mbulana noticed a pair of his shoes were missing.

A child had told Mbulana that Ntonto was to blame, leading to the pair to lure the younger man into Mbulana’s house in Duncan Village.

Ntonto was with his girlfriend when the pair approached him, leaving his girlfriend in the shack while he attempted to settle the dispute.

Ntlanjeni and Mbulana then pulled knives on Ntonto, with the court hearing how Ntlanjeni stabbed the accused shoe-thief three times.

However, Mbulana was enraged, stabbing Ntonto 47 times.

After the murder, the pair borrowed a vehicle claiming they needed to move a slaughtered cow, after which they dumped their victim’s body in Southernwood less than 5km away.

Perp hands himself in but pleads not guilty

Ntonto’s body was found by a traffic officer the following morning, but he remained unidentified until his mother reported him missing.

Investigators had no leads in the case until late February, before one of the perpetrators was overcome by guilt.

Mbulana handed himself over to police on 26 February 2023 because he had been having “disturbing dreams”.

However, he did not implicate any accomplice until August 2023 when information led to the arrest of Ntlanjeni.

Despite handing himself to police, Mbulana pled not guilty, but later agreed with the evidence presented to the court.

“Mbulana admitted to the state’s version of events but claimed he did not act alone. Ntlanjeni denied involvement altogether,” stated Eastern Cape NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tyali.

“Witness testimony, including that of Mbulana’s girlfriend, who witnessed the attack, placed both men at the scene,” Tyali explained.

8 previous convictions

Prosecutors argued for a harsh sentence given the “senseless brutality” and “callous” nature in which the body was dumped.

Ntlanjeni was a first-time offender, however, Mbulana had eight previous convictions for lesser crimes.

Ntlanjeni received a 25-year sentence, while Mbulana was given the maximum life sentence.

“Eastern Cape Director of Public Prosecutions Mr Barry Madolo commends the investigating officer and prosecution team for their diligence and commitment to ensuring justice was served,” said Tyali.

NOW READ: Eastern Cape teacher shot dead while on her way to school