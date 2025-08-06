DJ Sumbody murder: Here’s why Katiso ‘KT’ Molefe thinks he should get bail

Molefe asked the court to grant him a 'reasonable' bail amount.

Controversial businessman Katiso “KT” Molefe insists that being charged with murder should not automatically disqualify him from being granted bail.

Molefe appeared in the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday for his formal bail application.

The alleged mastermind was arrested alongside three hitmen in connection with the murder of South African artist Oupa John Sefoka, widely known as DJ Sumbody.

Sefoka and his bodyguards, Sibusiso Mokoena and Sandile Myeza, were gunned down in a hail of bullets in Woodmead, Gauteng, in November 2022.

Katiso Molefe linked to more murders

At the time of his arrest for Sefoka’s killing, Molefe was out on R100 000 bail after the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria overturned a lower court’s decision to deny his release.

He had initially been arrested in connection with the murder of Vereeniging engineer Armand Swart, who was shot 23 times outside his workplace on 17 April 2024.

The businessman has also recently been charged in connection with the murders of Hector Buthelezi, known as DJ Vintos, and Don Tindleni.

Buthelezi and Tindleni were fatally shot in separate incidents in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

Not a flight risk

During Wednesday’s proceedings, Molefe’s affidavit – read out by his lawyer, Advocate Michael Hellens – revealed personal details to support his bail application.

Molefe stated that he is 61 years old and a former teacher.

He owns a R3 million home in Winchester Hills, bought with his estranged wife, and a second property in Sandhurst – purchased for R12 million and now valued at R17 million – where he lives with his three sons.

“I’ve lived in the Greater Johannesburg area for my whole life and have strong physical, familial, and emotional ties to this area.

“All of my most important business and family ties are in Gauteng and the Free State,” Molefe said.

He further argued that he has no intention of fleeing, pointing out that he has already surrendered his passport to the police.

“The passport will expire on 7 July 2032. I’ve only travelled beyond the borders of South Africa within the past five years to Hong Kong, China, and several times to Swaziland.

“As far as relatives outside of Republic of South Africa are concerned, my daughter lives in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, but we, unfortunately, do not have a strong bond,” the affidavit reads.

“I submit that it should be clear, as I have confirmed that my intention is to remain in the Republic of South Africa and I do not intend in daring to live the life of a fugitive from justice, as such a prospect is simply unthinkable in the circumstances.

“I have no such expectation. I have nowhere to go. I have no other person to be. I have no other home and I have no other way of existing. I, therefore, submit that I’m not a flight risk.”

Katiso Molefe’s family responsibilities and business interests

Molefe disclosed that although he and his wife have been separated since 2020, they are still legally married. They share four children.

He has three additional children with one woman and a son with another based in Durban, bringing his total number of children to nine, including the daughter living in the UAE.

“I’m responsible for the maintenance of all the minor children and also contribute to their adult needs as and when it becomes necessary.”

He revealed that he earns a cumulative income of R200 000 from his business activities spanning financial insurance, real estate, vehicles, logistics and construction.

Molefe also owns a Mercedes SL600 worth R400 000, a V-Class Mercedes valued at R1.8 million, and a 2023 Range Rover worth R1.2 million.

“I actually recently sold the V-Class Mercedes in order to pay for legal fees and to pay for bail.”

Request for bail and previous conviction

Molefe asked the court to grant him a “reasonable” bail amount, stating he could sell additional assets if needed.

He also highlighted that he had previously been granted bail despite facing a serious charge.

“The Pretoria High Court [found] that exceptional circumstances has existed for my release on bail, not withstanding the fact that I’ve been charged with the count of murder.”

The accused further indicated that he was fully aware of the possible sentence that could be imposed for murder.

“I’m also aware that one only has one life to live from the perspective of the sentence in the powers of the courts.”

Molefe argued that while he has no prior convictions in South Africa, he does have a criminal record in the United Kingdom (UK) for importing marijuana.

“I committed that crime 20 years ago using an alias.”

He was deported and banned from entering the UK.

Businessman Katiso Molefe appears for bail application at the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court in Johannesburg on 6 August 2025. Picture: Nigel Sibanda /The Citizen

Intention to plead not guilty

Meanwhile, Molefe stated his intention to plead not guilty to all charges, claiming the state’s case is weak.

“There appears to be practically nothing upon which my arrest was based.”

He assured the court he would not interfere with witnesses or the investigation.

“I have been up on bail for approximately a month. There is and will be no evidence that at any stage did I interfere with any investigation, witness or evidence.

“Nor did I do so prior to my arrest on the previous occasion, or whilst the incarcerated pending bail.

“I further submit that I have no access to evidentiary material held by the investigating officer and there is no likelihood I would interfere with the investigation of the case.”

Molefe also requested that his bail conditions remain the same as those previously imposed by the Pretoria High Court.

The state, however, argued that Molefe is a dangerous individual who poses a threat to society

The bail application has been postponed to 14 August.

