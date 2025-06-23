WATCH: Gqeberha duo remain in custody for daylight murder of taxi operator

WARNING: The following video may be disturbing to some readers. Discretion is advised.

The Gqeberha Magistrate’s Court has denied bail for two men who shot and killed a taxi operator in broad daylight while he was hugging a schoolgirl in the street.

23-year-old Zanoxolo Disemba and 35-year-old Sinethmba Nanana are facing charges of murder, attempted murder, and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred on 13 November 2024 in Walmer, Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, at approximately 1 pm.

Taxi operator’s murder captured on CCTV camera

CCTV cameras installed at a nearby safe haven have captured the violent murder on camera.

Disemba and Nanana shot and killed 43-year-old Dumisani Yona in broad daylight while he was hugging a schoolgirl in the middle of the street.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Yona was a taxi operator who allegedly collected protection fees.

CCTV footage shows the taxi operator walking down the middle of the street toward a schoolgirl in uniform. As Yona approached her to give her a hug, two men ran into the frame.

While the two were embracing, one of the suspects drew a firearm and shot at Yona. After the suspects shot him, both Yona and the schoolgirl collapsed to the ground. She quickly got up and fled.

According to eyewitnesses and the footage, while the girl ran, the suspects fired at Yona again, searched him, stole his cellphone, and fled the scene.

WARNING: The following video may be disturbing to some readers. We advise you to exercise caution.

Schoolgirl unharmed

NPA regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said that thankfully, the schoolgirl was unharmed and had run from the area in shock.

Disemba was arrested on 8 April 2025 in Walmer, while Nanana was apprehended on 16 May 2025 in Kenton-on-Sea.

“Disemba has a pending rape case, for which he had a warrant of arrest issued for evading trial. Nanana also has a pending matter of illegal possession of a firearm,” Tyali said.

During the bail hearing, District Court Prosecutor Asavela Vika argued against granting bail, citing the seriousness of the crime, the public setting of the murder, and the involvement of a minor.

Vika also argued that the fact that the accused didn’t have a fixed address made them hard to track them down.

“She further stated that they pose a flight risk, may commit further crimes, and are a danger to both the public and themselves, given their alleged involvement with a rival group also collecting protection fees,” Tyali said.

Bail denied

The Gqeberha Magistrate’s Court agreed with the prosecution and denied bail for the duo.

The case was remanded to 28 August for further investigation, including the submission of the ballistic reports and enhanced video footage.