Man gets life sentence for ‘execution-style’ murder of sister, attempted murder of stepmother

Mofihli Pickson Rapabi shot his sister three times and wounded his 81-year-old stepmother after a family altercation.

A man has been sentenced to life plus 15 years in prison for the murder of his sister and attempted murder of his stepmother.

Less than a month after the four-day trial that took place from 17 to 21 February, the Free State High Court ordered Mofihli Pickson Rapabi to be locked up for life for murder and 15 years for attempted murder.

Rapabi, 57, shot his sister Sophie Buthelezi, 46, three times and the elderly Nozizathu Rapabi, 81, once after an altercation at Nozizathu’s home in Poeleng village, Qwaqwa.

Murder and attempted murder

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) provincial spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said Rapabi had driven from Lanseria, Johannesburg, to visit his stepmother on the day of the murder.

ALSO READ: Double life sentence for EC man who killed grandparents for drug fix

Nozizathu prepared a meal for him when he arrived, and Buthelezi – who was also visiting – later joined them in the kitchen.

“A confrontation erupted when Sophie did not greet Rapabi, prompting their mother to enquire about the situation,” Senokoatsane said in a statement.

“Sophie accused Rapabi of abusing their mother, which led him to draw a firearm and shoot her in the forehead, followed by a second shot to the side of her head,” he added.

After retrieving an item from a bedroom, Rapabi returned and shot Nozizathu in the neck, the court heard.

ALSO READ: KZN man sentenced to life for murdering and burning grandmother

“Before leaving, he fired a third execution-style shot into Sophie’s mouth. Despite her severe injuries, the elderly stepmother managed to crawl to the gate to seek help.”

The trial

During the trial, led by Advocate Lynette Nono Mkhabela, Nozizathu took the stand to testify and her victim impact statement was also submitted as part of her testimony, strengthening the state’s case.

Rapabi pleaded not guilty, claiming he acted out of self-defence after Sophie had threatened to burn him with boiling water.

He also alleged his stepmother was accidentally shot during a struggle for the firearm.

“When questioned about the legality of firing a warning shot, he acknowledged knowing about it but believed it to be unlawful. However, under cross-examination, he admitted that Sophie was unarmed at the time he shot her and failed to provide a legal justification for his actions,” said Senokoatsane.

ALSO READ: Vicki Terblanche murder: Reinhardt Leach sentenced

Court rejects self-defence claims

The court rejected his defence, labelling his actions as execution-style murder, and agreed with the state’s assertion that he acted with intent to kill.

“The NPA welcomes this conviction and sentence, underscoring the severity of femicide and violence against women, especially within familial settings,” Senokoatsane said.

“The NPA emphasises the sanctity of human life and is committed to vigorously pursuing justice in these cases to deter potential offenders.”

NOW READ: Suspects arrested in connection with murder of JMPD officer



