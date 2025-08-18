Eldorado Park parents abandon bail bid in child abuse case

The couple had initially appeared separately as two separate dockets were being investigated.

The case against the Eldorado Park parents accused of abusing their four-year-old daughter has been postponed after they chose not to pursue bail.

The pair appeared at the Protea Magistrates’ Court in Soweto on Monday, where they had been expected to apply for bail.

The father faces five charges, including murder, rape, compelled rape, child abuse and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The mother initially faced one charge of failing to report a sexual offence against a minor.

Child abuse case: Eldorado Park parents abandon bail

During proceedings, the state revealed that the couple had decided to abandon their bail applications.

As a result, the prosecution requested a postponement to allow for further investigations.

The case was adjourned until 9 October, with both accused remaining in custody.

Following the postponement of the case, Phindi Mjonondwane, regional spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in Gauteng, explained that the parents had initially appeared separately as two separate dockets were being investigated.

However, the dockets have since been consolidated.

“On the previous occasion when we were in court, we indicated that we were informed about a docket that was opened in March of this year by the mother of the children.

“We have since received such a docket and upon perusing the contents of that docket that’s when we realised that we could actually take a step in holding both parents liable,” she told Newzroom Afrika on Monday.

Eldorado Park community outside the Protea Magistrate’s Court in Soweto on 18 August 2025. Picture: Nigel Sibanda / The Citizen

Mjonondwane indicated that the earlier docket was related to an assault case.

“Without sharing much information because part of that docket will form part of the evidence that will be presented in court, but it was a case of assault opened by the mother after she was informed by the nanny as to what transpired when she was away for work.”

She further confirmed that the mother is now also facing additional charges of murder and child abuse.

The identification of the parents has reportedly been prohibited by the court.

Child’s death

The incident came to light last Wednesday when members of the South African Police Service (Saps) responded to a complaint that the father was physically abusing his child.

The officers were directed to a backyard shack that was locked on arrival, according to Gauteng police spokesperson Mavela Masondo.

Masondo explained that when police entered the shack, they found a man with a young boy and girl.

The officers observed that the girl, who was lying in bed, had head injuries, bruises and a swollen eye.

The man, who identified himself as the children’s father, was unable to provide a clear explanation of the injuries.

He was immediately arrested, and the girl was rushed to a nearby medical facility.

The child was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU), where she remained for two days before succumbing to her injuries.

The 32-year-old man was initially charged with attempted murder, but the charge was upgraded to murder.

