How much money Dricus du Plessis won ‘by laying on the ground for 25 minutes’

The South African lost his title to Russian Khamzat Chimaev on Sunday in Chicago.

He may have surrendered his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title this past weekend, but South Africa’s Dricus du Plessis will receive a small silver lining in the way of a bloated bank account.

Du Plessis had no answers for undefeated Russian Khamzat Chimaev’s wrestling as he succumbed to a unanimous decision defeat at UFC 319 in Chicago on Sunday.

Various reports online have estimated the South African will receive approximately $3 million (nearly R59 million) for essentially laying on the ground for almost 25 minutes.

According to livemint.com this amount includes a $1 million base purse reflecting his championship status, as well as between $1-1,5 million in Pay Per View and promotional bonuses — boosted by his star power and PPV points.

Had he won the fight, this amount would have increased by a further $500,000.

New champion Chimaev

New champion Chimaev will earn an estimated $1.8 million — $750,000 for his base purse, $500,000 win bonus, roughly $750,000 to $1 million, driven by the event’s hype and an extra $50,000 for his performance of the night bonus.

Notably, Du Plessis previously banked $3.34 million at UFC 312 against Sean Strickland, per industry estimates, and $1.9 million at UFC 305 against Israel Adesanya.

The combined earnings of Du Plessis and Chimaev, estimated at over $5 million, highlight the financial stakes of UFC title fights.

Chimaev’s amount reflects his rising star power, while Du Plessis’ $3 million highlights the champion’s PPV advantage.

As the UFC prepares for a $7.7 billion Paramount deal in 2026, these figures spark curiosity about future fighter pay structures.