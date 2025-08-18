Ramathuba responds to allegations of millions in payments and nepotism at Limpopo municipality

Investigations have been launched into the owner of two Facebook accounts that shared the allegations.

Limpopo Premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba has dismissed allegations of nepotism and signing off on millions in payments at the Mogalakwena Local Municipality.

The allegations have circulated on social media since the beginning of August.

“In response to these defamatory claims, the premier has escalated the matter to law enforcement agencies to investigate the origins of these baseless allegations,” said her office on Monday.

The initial account, which shared the allegations, claimed they were made by municipal manager Morris Montego Maluleka.

It said that should anything happen to him, Ramathuba is one of those who should be held accountable.

“I have carried out numerous corrupt transactions at the Mogalakwena Local Municipality on behalf of their companies, and I have hired their family members into the municipality. Now, they are telling me to surrender myself to the Hawks, assuring me that I will not spend more than a week in a prison cell. We have indeed spent more than R1 billion within a year because I was instructed to do so,” reads the allegations.

The account was taken down just after sharing the allegations, and another one was created in the municipal manager’s name.

“The fact that they can shut down an account so quickly only proves how deep their influence runs and why the public deserves to know the truth even more. No matter how many times they try to silence me, I will continue exposing the rot and corruption that have crippled Mogalakwena.”

‘Faceless bullying’

On Saturday, the municipality said it would continue to investigate the deactivated account opened in the name of its municipal manager “to unmask the person” behind it.

The municipality defended its municipal manager and mayor, stating they were being “harassed” for doing their job.

“The bone of contention is really about the fact that the municipal manager, his team of managers and dedicated officials are on a daily basis focusing on improving the lives of MLM residents by providing basic services and improving audit opinion on a yearly basis,” said spokesperson Malesela Selokela.

“The smear campaign against the mayor, municipal manager, some municipal management and municipal services will no longer be tolerated, and law enforcement officials are working on this matter. The municipality takes these allegations seriously and is committed to ensuring a thorough investigation.”

The municipality opened a case of cyberbullying on Friday.

Ramathuba: ‘Allegations are false’

Ramathuba’s office on Monday dismissed allegations that she was involved in the signing of payments exceeding millions of rand by Maluleka, to companies linked to her and the MEC for Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs, Basikopo Makamu.

Further allegations suggest that the two politicians directed the municipal manager to employ their relatives.

“These assertions are entirely false. They reflect a fundamental misunderstanding of the operational dynamics within government. Municipal councils and their municipal managers operate independently and do not operationally report to the premier or the MEC,” said Ramathuba.

“The premier may only intervene in local government matters under specific circumstances after receiving reports from the MEC for COGHSTA. Thus, the allegations are not only unfounded but appear to be part of a deliberate smear campaign rather than a genuine inquiry into the truth. Worse, some of the transactions that are said to be part of what is reported to date back to 2023, long before the current premier was elected into this position.”

Ramathuba has called on law enforcement agencies to ensure the safety and protection of the municipal manager.

ANC elective conference

The allegations against Ramathuba come as the province prepares to hold an early elective conference to elect Stan Mathabatha’s replacement.

The Citizen previously reported that Ramathuba and the current Peter Mokaba regional chair and Polokwane local municipality mayor, Makoro John Mpe, are topping that list.

Mpe has also faced corruption allegations of his own in recent weeks. He has been accused of awarding municipal tenders to foreign nationals, the latest of which was last month, when the municipality appointed a foreign national as director of water and sanitation.

Mpe claims the accusations were orchestrated by ANC members who are “bitter” after losing regional elections.

“Those who have proof of any corruption element against me must hand over their proof to law-enforcement agencies such as the Hawks, the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), the Public Protector, and or the police,” he told The Citizen.

Additional reporting by Alex Japho Matlala