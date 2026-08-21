Soweto hitman gets 18 years for contract killings and firearms offences

The man's sentence follows a plea and sentence agreement entered into between the State and the defence

A 49-year-old Soweto hitman has been sentenced to an effective 18 years behind bars after he admitted to two contract killings, unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition, and burying weapons in a shallow grave while on parole.

Mbusiseni Ngubane appeared in the Polokwane High Court on Thursday, 20 August 2026, where the sentence was handed down.

Offences

He was sentenced for multiple serious offences, including two counts of murder, three counts of unlawful possession of firearms, and three counts of unlawful possession of ammunition.

The court further declared Ngubane unfit to possess a firearm.

Plea

Ngubane’s sentence follows a plea and sentence agreement entered into between the State and the defence in terms of section 105A of the Criminal Procedure Act 51 of 1977, as amended.

In his plea, Ngubane admitted that in 2024 he and his co-accused were hired to kill Thomas Sydwell Mulaudzi in exchange for R80 000, which was shared among them.

Second murder

He further admitted involvement in a second murder after he, Ntevhedzeni Mamida and Ernest Nevondo conspired to kill Mukhese Lufuno in the Muledane area of the Vhembe District.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Mashudu Malabi said the group believed Lufuno was responsible for the murder of Ngubane’s friend and sought to avenge his death.

“Ngubane also admitted that he unlawfully possessed a semi-automatic rifle while committing the offences. He subsequently concealed the firearms by burying them in a shallow grave behind his girlfriend’s residence in Bunzhe Village, outside Makwarela.

“Following a thorough investigation, police recovered the firearms, leading to his re-arrest. At the time of the offences, Ngubane was on parole,” Malabi said.

Sentencing

During sentencing, State Advocate Nkhetheni Munyai argued that the unlawful killing of another person is among the most serious crimes recognised in law.

The State submitted that the offences were particularly grave, shocked the conscience of the community, and warranted a sentence that would reflect their seriousness, deter similar conduct, and reaffirm the rule of law.

Munyai argued that the murder in count two was motivated by financial gain, demonstrating a blatant disregard for the sanctity of human life.

Co-accused

Malabi said the matter against co-accused Ntevhedzeni Mamida and Ernest Nevondo has been postponed to 15 February 2027.

“Ngubane is expected to testify as a state witness during those proceedings.”

The Director of Public Prosecutions in Limpopo, Advocate Ivy Thenga, welcomed the outcome and commended the prosecution and investigating teams for their dedication in securing justice.

“The NPA prosecutes hundreds of matters of this nature every day to protect communities, uphold the rule of law, and ensure justice for victims of crime. This sentence demonstrates that those who commit serious and violent crimes will be held accountable,” said Thenga.