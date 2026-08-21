Hawks arrest third suspect in Reiger Park police killing

Investigators have vowed to continue pursuing those linked to the deadly shooting.

The South African Police Service (Saps) have made another breakthrough, arresting a third suspect in connection with the killing of two police officers and two civilians in Reiger Park, bringing the number of suspects arrested in the case to three.

The suspect was handcuffed during an intelligence-driven operation by the Serious Organised Crime Investigation team based in Germiston on Wednesday, 20 August 2026.

Arrest

Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said the 27-year-old suspect is expected to appear before the Boksburg Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 21 August 2026, following his arrest.

“Through an intelligence-driven operation and meticulous investigation, the team traced the suspect to Ekurhuleni, where he was arrested in connection with the brutal killing of two police officers and two women in Reiger Park on 7 August 2026.

“The latest arrest brings to three the number of suspects who have been identified and charged in connection with the killings. The 27-year-old suspect faces charges similar to those of his co-accused, one of whom is reportedly a relative,” Mogale said.

Team commended

The Acting National Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, Lieutenant General Sphesihle Nkosi, commended the team for its swift and methodical response, which led to the suspect’s arrest.

“The Hawks will remain steadfast in our efforts to investigate and apprehend those who involve themselves in taking innocent lives, particularly the lives of our law enforcement officers,” Nkosi said.

Investigations are continuing.

Murder

The case stems from the 7 August shooting in Reiger Park, in which two women, 27-year-old Jaydin Magerman and 31-year-old Roleen Lessing and two SAPS Anti-Gang Unit members, Constables 29-year-old Thapelo Tlomatsane and 28-year-old Sphiwe Sibeko, were killed.

Constable Tlomatsane was laid to rest in Limpopo on Sunday,16 August, while Constable Sibeko was buried on Saturday, 15 August 2026.

Three suspects

The three accused, 23-year-old Regan Collis, 24-year-old Jamal Meyer and the third suspect, face four counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, two counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances and two counts of unlawful possession of firearms.

Meyer made his first appearance in the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday in connection with the murder case.

Court

Meyer was arrested on Sunday afternoon in Reiger Park following an intensive tracing operation by the Hawks, Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD), Saps Anti-Gang Unit and Flying Squad, in partnership with the Reiger Park community.

Collins, who has already been charged in connection with the fatal shooting, remains in custody. He is being detained at Modderbee Prison for security reasons.

The bail applications of Meyer and Collins have both been postponed to 25 August 2026 for formal hearings.

The state alleges that Tlomatsane and Sibeko were responding to reports of gunfire in Reiger Park when they came under attack and were fatally shot.