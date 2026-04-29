Ex-boyfriend sentenced to 18 years in jail for domestic violence

The court further declared the man unfit to possess a firearm.

A 50‑year‑old man has been sentenced to 18 years in jail for domestic violence, sending a strong message to perpetrators of gender‑based violence.

Phineas Sekgotaboraga appeared before the Lenyenye Regional Court in Limpopo, where the sentence was handed down.

He was convicted of attempted murder, malicious property damage, and housebreaking with intent to commit an offence unknown to the state.

Attempted murder

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Mashudu Malabi said the court further declared Sekgotaboraga unfit to possess a firearm under Section 103 of the Firearm Control Act 60 of 2000.

“The accused pleaded not guilty to all charges. During the trial, the state led evidence from witnesses who testified that on 14 March 2021, at Bordeaux Village, the accused forcibly entered the home of his ex‑girlfriend’s grandmother, damaging the door in the process.

“He then searched for the victim, found her, and stabbed her multiple times in the upper body. The victim sustained five life‑threatening stab wounds and was rushed to the hospital for urgent medical treatment. A case was subsequently opened, leading to the arrest of the accused,” Malabi said.

Trial

In aggravation of sentence, state prosecutor Pearl Ledwaba argued that Sekgotaboraga deserved a severe sentence, emphasising the seriousness and brutality of the offence, which falls within the ambit of GBV.

The state further argued that Sekgotaboraga evaded trial for approximately one year after the matter was postponed for judgment, resulting in the forfeiture of his bail and the issuance of a warrant for his arrest.

“The state concluded that a strong sentence was necessary to deter similar offences and to send a clear message that violence against women will not be tolerated,” Malabi said.

Victims of crime

Limpopo Director of Public Prosecutions advocate Ivy Thenga commended the prosecution and all stakeholders involved, noting that the NPA continues to prioritise cases that impact the safety and well‑being of communities.

Thenga reaffirmed the NPA’s commitment to ensuring justice for victims of crime.