22 Mar 2024

08:19 am

Hawks condemn ‘misleading’ info implicating members in R4m fraud

AfriForum was approached about a Hawks intelligence detective and private investigator allegedly involved in an unlawful and fraudulent operation.

A vehicle at the Hawks offices in Pretoria on 17 February 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The Hawks have condemned the alleged misleading information implicating members of the unit in the theft of R4 million.

This comes after AfriForum’s private prosecution unit was approached by Macadamia South Africa (Samac) about a Hawks intelligence detective and a private investigator allegedly involved in an unlawful and fraudulent covert operation at the company.

Last week, AfriForum said its private prosecution unit accompanied Samac representatives to the Nelspruit Police Station, where corruption, fraud, and theft cases were opened against the pair.

The criminal complaint also identified two senior officers in the Hawks as possible suspects for their alleged failure to take action when made aware of the unlawful activity. The alleged offences date back to 2016.

Investigations

Hawks spokesperson Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said its provincial head Major-General Nicolas Gerber has denied that the members implicated in the alleged theft are part of the Hawks.

“The implicated individuals are from the Intelligence structures that assist the Hawks during investigations, as the Hawks do not have an intelligence capacity.  Without elaborating on the work that was undertaken, it suffices to state that none of the individuals alleged are attached to the Hawks.”

Reputation

Sekgotodi said Gerber has requested all relevant documents and files to ascertain the status of the matter.

“A full investigation will be conducted, including the case that has been opened. It is regretted that this matter is incorrectly sensationalised in the media without offering the Hawks the right of reply before publication.

“We are committed to serving with integrity and conducting our investigations without fear or favour,” Sekgotodi said.  

Sekgotodi has advised people to consult the affected parties before statements of “this nature” are released.

“These kind of statements tend to tarnish the image of the Hawks and undo the confidence that management is building with the community of  Mpumalanga.” Sekgotodi said

