Farmer jailed for life over cold‑blooded murder

Fredrick Pieter Jacobus Botha killed Christiaan van Tonder while he was seated in his bakkie.

A 44‑year‑old farmer has been sentenced to life behind bars for the cold‑blooded murder of another farmer.

The farmer was also given 20 years of direct jail time for cattle theft and possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition.

Fredrick Pieter Jacobus Botha of Vanderbijlpark appeared in the Pretoria High Court on Tuesday, 15 September 2026, where the sentence was handed down for the premeditated murder of Christiaan van Tonder.

The court ordered that the sentences for theft of cattle and firearm charges run concurrently with the life-imprisonment sentence.

Murder

On 29 November 2021, van Tonder sold 31 head of cattle to Botha. After taking possession, Botha asked the deceased to accompany him in his vehicle to a remote area near the Theoville plots in Barrage, purportedly to finalise payment.

Upon arrival, Botha shot and killed van Tonder while he was seated in his bakkie. Later that day, members of the Barrage Neighbourhood Watch discovered the vehicle with the body inside and alerted police.

Following extensive investigations, police arrested Botha on 29 August 2023.

During the trial, Botha pleaded not guilty to all charges. However, State Prosecutor Advocate Jeniffer Cronje presented evidence that proved his guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Trial

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said that during sentencing proceedings, Botha urged the court to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence, citing his role as an employer and provider.

“Advocate Cronje opposed any deviation and argued that Botha had shown no remorse for his actions and that the murder was carefully planned. Advocate Cronje submitted that the deceased had been lured to a secluded gravel road where he was murdered for financial gain.

“Advocate Cronje further highlighted that the deceased was a young and promising farmer whose life was cut short by a senseless act motivated by greed. In addition, the deceased’s mother continues to suffer severe psychological trauma because of losing her son,” Mahanjana said.

Sentence

In delivering sentence, the court agreed with the State’s submissions, finding that Botha had demonstrated no remorse and that the murder caused profound harm to the deceased’s family.

Mahanjana said the court further found Botha was not the sole provider for his children, noting they were adequately cared for by their respective mothers.

“The court emphasised that murder remains one of the most serious offences that can be committed, as it reflects a blatant disregard for the sanctity of human life. The court also noted society’s demand for stern sentences to deter violent crime.

“Furthermore, livestock theft and the possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition remain prevalent and serious offences in South Africa,” Mahanjana said.

The court consequently found no substantial or compelling circumstances to justify a lesser sentence and imposed the prescribed sentence of life imprisonment.