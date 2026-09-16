Did ‘Kempton Park Serial Killer’ move to Potch? Police speak out

Acting Provincial Commissioner Major General Ryno Naidoo called for calm and responsibility.

North West police have dismissed viral social media claims that the so‑called “Kempton Park Serial Killer” has relocated to Potchefstroom, warning residents not to spread unverified information that fuels panic and diverts resources.

Police spokesperson Colonel Adéle Myburgh said no official report or complaint confirms the claims, which include the alleged relocation of a suspect, an incident near the Bult, or the deployment of drones and specialised units.

“The police in the North West are, however, aware of the serious investigations currently taking place in the Kempton Park area. Recent official police communication confirms that investigations into the deaths of women in Kempton Park are continuing.

“This does not, on its own, establish that a suspect connected to those investigations has relocated to Potchefstroom,” Myburg said.

Call for calm

Acting Provincial Commissioner Major General Ryno Naidoo urged calm and responsibility.

“We understand the concern that a message of this nature can cause, particularly among residents and students, but we appeal to the community not to spread unverified information or create unnecessary panic.

Police nevertheless encouraged residents to observe sensible personal‑safety precautions, particularly after dark. Guidance includes avoiding walking alone, using well‑lit areas, and remaining alert to surroundings.

Naidoo stressed that anyone with credible information about criminal activity should report it directly to the SA Police Service rather than attempting to investigate or confront suspects themselves. Emergencies can be reported to 10111, while Crime Stop 08600 10111 remains available for anonymous tip‑offs.

“We urge residents to remain vigilant but calm. Safety is a shared responsibility, and spreading rumours undermines the very security we are working to uphold,” Naidoo said.