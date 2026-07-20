Father jailed for attempted murder of his 10-month-old baby

The man also brutally assaulted the child's grandmother.

A North West father who tried to kill his 10‑month‑old baby and brutally assaulted the child’s grandmother has been jailed for 22 years, in a conviction hailed by police as a decisive stand against violence targeting the most vulnerable.

The 45-year-old father appeared before the Madikwe Regional Court on Friday, 17 July 2026, following a violent incident that occurred at Tlokweng Village, near Madikwe, on Thursday, 4 January 2024.

Jail

The accused, who was not named by police, was sentenced to 15 years’ direct imprisonment for the attempted murder of his 10-month-old baby boy and 7 years’ direct imprisonment for assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm (assault GBH) against the child’s 69-year-old grandmother.

The court heard evidence that the accused became involved in a verbal argument with the child’s mother.

Police said that during the altercation, he grabbed the 10-month-old child and threw him to the ground.

“Although the child fortunately did not sustain any fractures, the act posed a serious threat to his life. When the child’s 69-year-old grandmother intervened to protect the infant, the accused assaulted her with a stick, causing fractures to both of her arms.”

Arrest

Police said the accused was arrested two days after the incident, on Saturday, 6 January 2024, and bail was successfully opposed.

“He pleaded not guilty. However, the State presented overwhelming evidence, resulting in his conviction on both charges.”

Officers commended

The Acting Provincial Commissioner of North West, Major General (Dr) Ryno Naidoo, praised the professionalism of Detective Sergeant McDonald Mosekwane, Advocate Zola Mpayipheli, and all other role players, saying their collective efforts ensured the successful prosecution and conviction of the accused.

Naidoo emphasised that this sentence sends a strong message that crimes of violence, particularly those committed against vulnerable members of society such as children and the elderly, will be met with the full might of the law.