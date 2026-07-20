Cat Matlala and co plead not guilty after dispute over dates in attempted murder trial

All five accused pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg has formally begun hearing the high-profile case against tenderpreneur Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and four co-accused, all of whom have pleaded not guilty to a wide range of serious charges.

Matlala appeared alongside his wife, Tsakane Matlala, as well as Musa Kekana, Tiego Floyd Mabusela and Nthabiseng Nzama on Monday, 20 July 2026.

The trial centres on allegations of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, fraud, money laundering and defeating the ends of justice.

The state alleges that Matlala was behind multiple violent schemes spanning several years.

These include a 2023 attempted hit on his former partner Tebogo Thobejane and three others, a 2022 assassination plot targeting taxi boss Joe “Ferrari” Sibanyoni and five additional individuals, and a 2024 alleged attempt involving music producer Seunkie Mokubung, known as DJ Vettys, along with two others.

Cat Matlala attempted murder trial gets underway

Tensions emerged early in proceedings as the court dealt with a scheduling conflict raised by Advocate Gising, who represents Kekana.

Presiding Judge Cassim Ismail Moosa noted that Gising had indicated he would not be available on several dates in August due to prior professional commitments.

These included 5 and 6 August, as well as a longer period between 11 and 28 August.

Moosa reminded the court that the matter had been set down for a six-week run, equating to 30 court days.

Gising told the court that interim arrangements had been made for attorney Joe Strauss to cover the first two days, but emphasised that he was committed to another trial in Pretoria during the second round.

“It was in actual fact postponed before this matter was set down for trial,” the lawyer said, adding that the prosecution had been informed of his other commitments as early as late February 2026.

He requested that an earlier directive by Judge William Karam – that the trial proceed as scheduled – be reconsidered.

“It can never be in the interest of justice that, for a period of one day short of three weeks, Mr Strauss – who is not the leading counsel and will not be present during all the days in court – stands in whilst I am busy in another matter. This would not serve the accused’s best interests and would, most probably, infringe upon his right to a fair trial,” Gising added.

Opposing the request, Matlala’s lawyer, Annelene van den Heever, argued that the existing court order remained binding.

She also pointed out that no formal notice had been given regarding a postponement application.

“This matter must proceed on the days allocated,” Van den Heever said.

After hearing both sides, Moosa revised the schedule.

The trial will now proceed from 20 July to 7 August, before resuming from 31 August to 18 September.

Accused enter guilty pleas

All five accused entered not guilty pleas to the charges against them.

Matlala, Kekana and Mabusela denied charges of attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Tsakane Matlala pleaded not guilty to being an accessory after the fact in connection with the attempted killing of Thobejane.

Kekana and Mabusela also rejected charges relating to the unlawful possession of a prohibited AK-47 assault rifle and ammunition.

All five accused entered not guilty pleas to the charges against them.

Further charges focus on alleged financial transactions linked to the purported crimes. Matlala, Mabusela and Nzama were denied bail on a money-laundering charge involving R20 000.

State prosecutor Elize le Roux told the court that this amount formed part of a payment allegedly made by Matlala to Mabusela for carrying out the hit on Thobejane.

According to the state, Nzama – who is Mabusela’s daughter – helped facilitate the movement of funds.

The court heard that R20 000 was deposited into her business account, after which R15 000 was transferred to her father’s business account.

A separate money laundering charge involving R100 000 has also been brought against the trio.

In addition, Matlala, his wife, and Mabusela denied another money-laundering charge linked to an incident in May 2025.

The state alleges that a fraudulent invoice or receipt for R70 000 was created through a funeral parlour to disguise the origin and purpose of the funds.

Matlala and Tsakane also pleaded not guilty to fraud and defeating the ends of justice in relation to that same transaction.

Le Roux told the court the document was allegedly intended to mislead authorities.

According to Le Roux, the invoice was intended to persuade the court and investigators that the payment was for the funeral of Mabusela’s mother when, in fact, the money was for Thobejane’s failed assassination.

The prosecutor further clarified that the charge of defeating the ends of justice serves as an alternative to the fraud charge.