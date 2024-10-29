Man accused of murdering toddler stepson over bed wetting

Jeremy Bosman, accused of murdering his stepson after a bedwetting incident, faces murder and assault charges.

A Northern Cape man will be formally applying for bail on Friday for allegedly reacting violently to his toddler stepson wetting the bed, resulting in the child’s tragic death.

Jeremy Bosman, 29, appeared at the De Aar District Court on Tuesday facing charges of murder and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH).

Bosman allegedly murdered three-year-old stepson Charvandre Kieran Everson and assaulted the boy’s mother, 29-year-old Charmelle Thys.

Accused allegedly murdered stepson, 3

During his appearance, the court heard that on 19 October 2024, Bosman reportedly reacted violently to little Charvandre peeing in bed, and he hit the child on the head with his hands.

The stepfather is also accused of assaulting the boy with a broom and then slamming his head against a wall.

“Witness testimonies and preliminary investigations suggested that these actions left the child unable to eat or open his mouth properly,” National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said.

The child unfortunately had another incident of wetting the bed and his stepfather allegedly assaulting him again, leading to blood being seen in Charvandre’s mouth and the toddler losing control of his bodily functions.

Senokoatsane said reports indicate that the toddler was left weak and unable to move his legs.

Toddler violently assaulted over bed wetting

“Realising the severity of his actions, Bosman reportedly instructed Thys, the child’s mother, not to disclose anything about the incidents and took the injured child to the De Aar New Hospital,” he said.

“Tragically, upon arrival, medical personnel determined that Charvandre had already succumbed to his injuries.”

At the hospital when Charvandre was being examined, the staff noted multiple bruises on the toddler’s body, particularly on his back, and they contacted law enforcement due to suspicions of foul play.

Following an investigation, the police charged Bosman with murder and assault GBH.

The stepfather will remain in custody until his next court appearance on Friday, where he is expected to formally apply for bail.

Bail application on Friday

Senokoatsane said the prosecution intends to oppose bail in this Schedule 6 bail application, citing the seriousness of the charges.

“The prosecution team is continuing investigations into the matter, and the NPA is committed to ensuring justice is served in this tragic case involving domestic violence and child abuse,” he added.

