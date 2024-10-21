KZN authorities seek peace after Nongoma territorial feuds leave 10 dead, 5 arrested

KZN officials are calling for calm after territorial conflicts in Nongoma left 10 people dead, with five suspects arrested in connection with the violence.

KwaZulu-Natal Cogta MEC, Rev. Thulasizwe Buthelezi, led a provincial delegation to Nongoma, Ward 14, calling for peace and stability in the community. Picture: Facebook/KZNCOGTA

The KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) has called for peace and stability in Onyango villages in Nongoma, where territorial feuds led to 10 deaths.

Five men were arrested on Friday for their alleged involvement in territorial feuds between KwaMusi and Onyango villages, resulting in several murders.

10 dead in Nongoma territorial feuds

The men, aged between 18 and 38, were arrested after they were found in possession of an R1 assault rifle, an AK-47 assault rifle, two shotguns, ammunition of various calibres of firearms, and pieces of South African National Defence Force (SANDF) uniform.

“Investigations proved that the R1 rifle belongs to the SANDF and it was not reported stolen. One shotgun was reported stolen in Olievenhoutbosch, Gauteng province, in February 2018, while the other shotgun is licensed to another person who also did not report it as stolen,” said KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda.

ALSO READ: Calls for gun control after surge in mass killings

The police confirmed that investigations to find the licensed owner are underway and proper steps will be taken.

Conflict allegedly started over matric’s death

According to the office of the KwaZulu-Natal premier, the conflict was sparked by the death of a matric pupil who was stabbed to death at Sihlahlasenkosi High School in Nongoma on 29 July 2024.

The victim was from KwaMusi area, and the perpetrator was from Onyango.

Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli applauded the police for arresting the five suspects. He also applauded Major General Jabulani Khumalo, the Zululand South African Police Service (Saps) district commissioner, for working tirelessly to restore peace and stability in the district.

“Our provincial government and key stakeholders want to reassure the people of Nongoma that law and order are going to be restored. We will not allow lawlessness to be the order of the day. Anarchy and chaos will not be tolerated in our province,” Ntuli said on Sunday.

On Monday, the Cogta MEC, Rev. Thulasizwe Buthelezi, led a provincial delegation to Nongoma, Ward 14, calling for peace and stability in the community.

ALSO READ: Devastating veld fires in KZN leave 53 homeless, claim one life

Buthelezi, senior members of the royal family, Zululand District mayor Michael Khumalo, and Nongoma Local Municipality mayor Clifford Ndabandaba urged for an end to the violence that has disrupted schooling and allegedly forced some residents to sleep in the bushes out of fear for their lives.

“This meeting marks the beginning of the end of hostilities in the Onyango villages. We must come together as a community to restore peace and ensure the safety and well-being of all residents,” Buthelezi said.

The MEC emphasised to the community that it is important to allow law enforcement agencies to conduct investigations into the murders.

Buthelezi also committed to working with other government departments to host social engagements in December to quell tensions, including a soccer tournament and other activities that will benefit the elderly.