NPA warns activist who filmed court proceedings of toddler urged to smoke

The activist has been warned by the National Prosecuting Authority to remove the video as he is violating the child's rights.

The community activist at the forefront of the alleged drug-smoking toddler saga has been warned about his conduct in court.

The National Prosecuting Authority stated that the man is in violation of court ethics by filming while the court is in session.

Media houses permitted to film during court proceedings follow strict rules on how they frame the suspects and the information they share.

Prohibited live streaming

The activist has documented every step of his pursuit of justice for a child whose mother is facing child abuse charges.

The three-year-old boy was filmed on Tuesday night allegedly smoking what appeared to be narcotics from a makeshift pipe, encouraged by his mother and her friends.

The video was widely distributed on social media, prompting the activist to begin a hunt for the adults in the video.

Three people were arrested and a fourth joined them in the dock on Thursday as they appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court.

The activist was present, where he live-streamed court proceedings, inadvertently placing himself in the law’s crosshairs.

Violation of victims’ rights

By filming in court, he revealed the identities of the accused to the wider public, which is not permitted, given the circumstances of the victim.

“It is important to note that the victim in this matter is a minor, whose identity and rights are protected under the Child Justice Act,” said NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.

“Sharing or distributing any content that could expose the child’s identity not only violates the law but also endangers the child’s safety and dignity,” she said.

Asked if the NPA would consider criminal charges against the activist, Mjonondwane told The Citizen they were “currently looking into the matter”.

The video of court proceedings was still available as of Friday morning, with the NPA requesting that he take down the video immediately.

“Members of the public are also urged to refrain from sharing or engaging with such content and to respect the authority of the court and the rights of the child involved,” Mjonondwane said.

