Free State man sentenced to 15 years for raping lesbian neighbour

Sechaba Mohapi receives 15 years in prison for raping his lesbian neighbour. His details will be added to the National Register for Sex Offenders.

A man from Free State has been sentenced and added to the National Register of Sex Offenders for raping his lesbian neighbour, despite being aware of her sexual orientation.

The Bloemfontein Sexual Offences Court sentenced 42-year-old Sechaba Mohapi, from Masike in Phelindaba near Bloemfontein, to 15 years of direct imprisonment for his conviction of rape.

On 9 December 2022 at about 7.30pm, the 23-year-old victim was walking to the shop to buy milk when Mohapi called her into his yard.

Accused called neighbour under pretence

Mohapi called the woman, who identifies as a lesbian, into his yard under the pretence of asking her to buy something on his behalf.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said the victim entered the yard and waited near the door, but the accused pretended to fetch money inside the house.

“He then grabbed her hand, forcibly pulled her into the house, and threw her onto a bed. Threatening her with a knife if she screamed, the accused proceeded to rape her in his bedroom,” Senokoatsane said.

After the assault, Mohapi threw the victim’s clothes outside the house.

The victim reported the matter to the police, and they subsequently arrested and charged Mohapi with rape.

Victim told accused she was a lesbian

According to Senokoatsane, the victim had previously told Mohapi that she was a lesbian when he proposed a romantic relationship, which she declined. Despite this, the accused still raped her.

Azola Key, the regional court prosecutor, argued in court that there were no exceptional or compelling reasons to deviate from the minimum sentence of 15 years that was ordered.

“She emphasised the seriousness of the crime and the prevalence of corrective rape in society. The accused’s Legal Aid representative argued for a lesser sentence, citing that the accused was a first-time offender,” Senokoatsane said.

The judge agreed with the state’s sentencing guidelines and ordered the required 15-year imprisonment term.

National Register for Sex Offenders

The accused was deemed unable to possess a firearm, and the court also ordered that his details be entered into the National Register for Sex Offenders.

“The NPA remains committed to fighting the scourge of gender-based violence and femicide within communities. Perpetrators will continue to be prosecuted and sentenced appropriately,” Senokoatsane said.