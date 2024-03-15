Man’s bewitchment belief ends in 20 years imprisonment for his granny’s murder

Limpopo man sentenced to 20 years for killing grandmother he believed was bewitching him.

A Limpopo man was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment for the “brutal and heinous” murder of his grandmother in their family home because he allegedly believed she was bewitching him.

The Senwabarwana Regional Court sentenced Jack Selepe Kubyana, 30, to 20 years’ direct imprisonment on Thursday for murdering his 70-year-old grandmother in their family home at Mohodi outside Senwabarwana in February 2021.

Limpopo SA Police Service (Saps) spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said on 2 February 2021, the Mogwadi responded to an incident where an elderly woman was attacked with a sharp object, leading to her untimely death.

Kubyana believed his grandmother bewitched him

The grandmother was discovered by her son lying on the bed with multiple stab wounds and covered with a duvet.

“Investigations quickly focused on the deceased’s grandson, who was nowhere to be found. He was arrested the following day, after he returned home. He then confessed to attacking his grandmother with a spade because he believed she was bewitching him,” he said.

According to Ledwaba, evidence provided by Warrant Officer Khomotjo Morathi, the investigating officer, was crucial in highlighting the seriousness of the crime during the trial.

ALSO READ: Zimbabwean serial rapist receives three life sentences and 226 years behind bars

Kubyana’s confession and forensic analysis also allegedly painted a “harrowing” picture of the events leading to the elderly woman’s death.

The Senwabarwana Regional Court declared the accused unfit to possess a firearm.

Repercussions of violent crimes

The Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, said the heavy sentence served as a harsh reminder of the repercussions of such violent crimes and the commitment of the Saps to making sure those who commit them face the full force of the law.

“This also highlights the tragic reality of domestic violence and the importance of community vigilance and support for vulnerable individuals,” Hadebe added.

Meanwhile, in June last year, another 30-year-old man from Joe Gqabi, Eastern Cape, allegedly murdered his 70-year-old grandmother.

On 23 June 2023, Momokete Lucy Moea’s granddaughter reported her missing, and the police accompanied her to Moea’s house, where they met the suspect.

ALSO READ: Gauteng records rise in murders and robberies

“After probing the grandson, he directed police to a steel trunk where the body of Moea was found inside. She was brutally stabbed to death. Rethabile Moea, who resided with his grandmother, was arrested and detained on a charge of murder,” Eastern Cape Saps spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said.