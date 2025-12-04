Hawks arrest alleged Northern Cape cop killer

The suspect was arrested in Johannesburg on Tuesday, following an extensive search by multiple Hawks units.

The Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation’s (Hawks) Serious Organised Crime Investigation has made a breakthrough in the case of a slain Northern Cape police officer.

The Hawks arrested 40-year-old Samkelo Anele Ndabezitha, a suspect who had managed to evade arrest since June 2023.

Ndabezitha made his first appearance in the Mothibistad Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, where the matter was postponed until 8 December.

He faces charges of murder of a police official, attempted murder, discharging of a firearm in the municipal area, as well as malicious damage to property.

Suspect shoots cop after altercation with drinking mate

Ndabezitha allegedly went on a rampage after an altercation ensued between him and a drinking mate on the evening of 11 June in Batlharos near Kuruman.

In a statement on Thursday, the Hawks said community members who were around managed to defuse the situation.

“But the next day, the suspect confronted his drinking mate again at his rented shack, this time with a firearm in his hand,” the statement read.

“The mate ran for cover and managed to run into the main house of his rented shack,” it continued.

Sergeant Sepadile, a Bathlaros detective, owned the house.

The suspect allegedly fatally shot Sepadile twice at close range before fleeing the scene.

Ndabezitha’s arrest more than two years later

Following the incident, police circulated the “missing” shooter’s image in the media.

“The suspect thereafter fled the scene with the firearm.

“The circulation came to fruition when the accused was finally traced to Orange Farm in Johannesburg,” the Hawks said.

“Various Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation units, such as Hawks’ Tactical Operations Management Section (TOMS) and Gauteng National Priority Violent Crime units, were tasked to assist with the tracing of the suspect.”

The teams traced and arrested Ndabezitha on Tuesday after an extensive search. Following that, an identification process confirmed him to be the wanted subject.

The matter was postponed to Monday for legal representation and a formal bail application.

