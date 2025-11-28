Courts

Northern Cape man sentenced to 10 years for fatally stabbing elderly man over cigarette

By Enkosi Selane

28 November 2025

During the dispute over a cigarette, Booysen stabbed Malieke, resulting in his death.

Image: iStock

A 43-year-old man has been sentenced to ten years in prison for fatally stabbing an elderly man during an argument over a cigarette in the Northern Cape.

Jannie Booysen was convicted and sentenced on Monday, 24 November 2025, by the De Aar Regional Court for the murder of 56-year-old Johan Malieke.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Molefi Shemane said the deadly confrontation took place in Malaykamp, Sunrise, De Aar, on the evening of 14 November 2024.

The incident

The fatal altercation erupted at approximately 21:15 when a disagreement between Booysen and the older man escalated into violence.

During the dispute over a cigarette, Booysen stabbed Malieke, resulting in his death.

Shemane confirmed that authorities were notified of the incident shortly after it occurred.

“The matter was reported to the police, leading to the prompt arrest of the suspect, who subsequently made multiple court appearances pending the finalisation of the case,” Shemane said.

Swift justice

Following his arrest, Booysen appeared in court several times as investigators built their case.

The prosecution ultimately secured a murder conviction, leading to the decade-long direct imprisonment sentence handed down this week.

The Pixley Ka Seme District Commissioner, Major Nomana Mtukushe, praised the investigative work that led to the successful conviction.

Mtukushe commended Detective Sergeant Lungile Malumla of the Sunrise Detectives for his thorough investigation, which ensured a successful prosecution and the removal of a violent offender from the streets.’

