JUST IN: Imogen Mashazi and Ekurhuleni HR head granted R50k bail

The case has been postponed to 28 August 2026.

Former Ekurhuleni city manager Imogen Mashazi and suspended head of human resources Linda Gxasheka have been released on bail following their appearance at the Germiston Magistrate’s Court on Friday, 10 July 2026.

The two spent the night in custody at the Brooklyn Police Station in Pretoria after their bail hearing was postponed to allow authorities to verify their residential addresses.

Mashazi and Gxasheka were arrested on Wednesday, 8 July, along with suspended Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi and the City of Ekurhuleni’s head of legal and risk services, Khemraj “Kemi” Behari.

The four accused face charges of fraud, corruption, and defeating the ends of justice.

The case centres on allegations that Mkhwanazi was shielded from disciplinary action linked to the unlawful installation of blue lights on four vehicles belonging to tenderpreneur Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

Imogen Mashazi maintains innocence during bail hearing

In court on Friday, the state confirmed it would not oppose bail for Mashazi and Gxasheka.

This follows a similar outcome for Mkhwanazi and Behari, who were each granted bail of R50 000 on Thursday.

The prosecution argued that both women posed minimal risk, highlighting Mashazi’s retirement and Gxasheka’s suspension from her post.

It was also confirmed that neither was considered a flight risk after their addresses were verified.

In her affidavit, Mashazi outlined her personal and financial circumstances, including recent international travel, and indicated her willingness to surrender her passport.

She told the court she had no prior convictions or pending cases and emphasised her intention to stand trial.

“I am innocent of what I have been accused of,” Mashazi’s affidavit reads.

She further stated that she had voluntarily handed herself over to authorities and intends to plead not guilty, saying she hopes to “clear my name”.

Mashazi also raised concerns about her health, listing several chronic conditions, including hypertension, high cholesterol, heart disease, diabetes, and chronic back pain.

“I respectfully submit that I will be prejudiced in the event of being further detained in that the conditions of prison are appalling,” she added.

The court heard that Mashazi retired in June 2025 and receives a monthly pension of R33 000.

Although she has invested approximately R5 million in retirement funds, her legal representative indicated that bail of around R10 000 would be reasonable.

Gxasheka cites family responsibilities

Gxasheka, in her sworn statement, highlighted her role as a mother and primary caregiver.

She told the court she has three children, aged 22, 19 and four, and also disclosed that she suffers from diabetes.

“I am a primary caregiver to our four-year-old child who has been diagnosed with a lung condition,” the Ekurhuleni official said in her sworn statement.

Gxasheka indicated she would be able to pay R20 000 bail and appealed for leniency.

Despite the state proposing bail of R100 000, the court granted both Mashazi and Gxasheka bail of R50 000 each with conditions.

The matter has been postponed to 28 August 2026, when all four accused are expected to return to court.

Mkhwanazi suspension

Testimony before the Madlanga commission revealed that Mkhwanazi had been suspended in February 2023 over the blue lights controversy, but returned to work three months later on 24 May following intervention by Mashazi.

A subsequent report by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), released in September 2023, recommended disciplinary action against him for alleged fraud and corruption.

Despite this, Mkhwanazi was promoted to EMPD deputy chief in December 2023.

Behari and Gxasheka allegedly received salary increases of R600 000 each, described as “loyalty bonuses“, which were not approved by the Ekurhuleni municipal council.