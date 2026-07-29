In case you missed it: Mogotsi bail appeal denied | Masemola’s arrest ‘calculated’ | Committee to appeal Phala Phala ruling

Catch up on the biggest stories of Wednesday, 29 July 2026, that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, North West businessman and alleged political fixer Brown Mogotsi’s bail appeal has been denied.

Meanwhile, the Madlanga commission grilled former Independent Directorate Against Corruption head Advocate Andrea Johnson about the ‘calculated’ arrest of suspended national police commissioner Fannie Masemola.

Furthermore, the parliamentary impeachment committee established under Section 89 to probe the Phala Phala scandal has resolved to appeal a recent Western Cape High Court decision that granted an interdict in favour of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Weather tomorrow: 30 July 2026

The South African Weather Service has warned of damaging winds and waves between KwaDukuza and Kosi Bay, while Gauteng will be partly cloudy and cool, Limpopo fine and cool to warm, Free State cloudy with fog, and KwaZulu-Natal cloudy and cold with scattered showers north. Full weather forecast here.

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Brown Mogotsi’s bail appeal dismissed by high court

Oupa Brown Mogotsi appears at Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on 28 May 2026. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

North West businessman and alleged political fixer Brown Mogotsi will remain in custody after the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg rejected an appeal to secure his release, pending his trial in connection with an alleged attempted assassination.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed that Mogotsi’s leave to appeal application against the earlier bail decision was unsuccessful.

The ruling was handed down by Judge Nelisa Mali on Wednesday, 29 July 2026, following arguments presented by both the prosecution and defence during proceedings held the last week.

“The high court found that he failed to present any new facts to justify reconsideration of bail and dismissed the appeal.”

CONTINUE READING: Brown Mogotsi’s bail appeal dismissed by high court

Masemola’s arrest ‘calculated’ and meant to ’embarrass’ him, Madlanga tells Andrea Johnson

Former Independent Directorate Against Corruption Head Advocate Andrea Johnson testifies at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry at Brigette Mabandla Judicial College on July 28, 2026 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu)

It was another day of concessions for former Independent Directorate Against Corruption head Advocate Andrea Johnson, who continued with her testimony at the Madlanga Commission on Wednesday.

The commission zoomed in on the charges faced by suspended national police commissioner Fannie Masemola, who was arrested for contravention of the PFMA, relating to the irregular awarding of a R360 million Saps contract to Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala’s company, Medicare24 Tshwane District.

In March, Masemola dismissed allegations that he was caught sleeping regarding the awarding of this tender.

Commission chair Mbuyiseli Madlanga took issue with Masemola being lumped in with people charged with corruption and fraud, even though his charges were unrelated. He also questioned Johnson about what information she relied on to reach the conclusion that the charges had met the threshold for an Idac mandate.

CONTINUE READING: Masemola’s arrest ‘calculated’ and meant to ’embarrass’ him, Madlanga tells Andrea Johnson

Phala Phala impeachment committee moves to appeal Ramaphosa interdict ruling

Makashule Gana at Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) on 21 May 2025. Picture: Gallo Images/Jeffrey Abrahams

The parliamentary impeachment committee established under Section 89 to probe the Phala Phala scandal has resolved to appeal a recent Western Cape High Court decision that granted an interdict in favour of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Chairperson Makashule Gana confirmed the development after the committee convened in a virtual meeting on Wednesday, 29 July 2026.

According to Gana, the committee will take its appeal directly to the Constitutional Court (ConCourt).

CONTINUE READING: Phala Phala impeachment committee moves to appeal Ramaphosa interdict ruling

Limpopo mother fights to bring five children home from Pakistan

A mother from Limpopo says she has not spoken to her children in more than three years as relatives in Pakistan allegedly refuse to let them return to South Africa. Picture: iStock

Five South African children are stranded in Pakistan as their grandfather reportedly refuses to allow them to return to their mother.

It is alleged the late Muhammad Amjid, a Pakistani national who was married to a woman from Tzaneen in Limpopo, convinced his wife, Sebotse Cecilia Muhammad, to take the children to Dera Ghazi Khan, a city in southwestern Punjab, Pakistan.

The children, whose ages were between five and 11 at the time, have been in Pakistan for about seven years.

Family spokesperson Brenda Lefofana said her sister has been struggling to deal with the issue for three years and was depressed and refusing to eat.

CONTINUE READING: Limpopo mother fights to bring five children home from Pakistan

Fannie Nkosi alleges pressure by Idac to implicate Masemola and Khumalo

Sergeant Fannie Nkosi appears at Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court on 22 April 2026. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

Fresh allegations of misconduct within the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) have emerged at the Madlanga commission, with suspended police sergeant Fannie Nkosi claiming he was pressured to implicate senior law enforcement officials in corruption.

Nkosi’s claims were brought to light during former Idac official Andrea Johnson’s testimony at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria on Tuesday, 28 July 2026.

According to an affidavit submitted to the commission, Nkosi alleged intimidation and abuse of power after he was visited by a team of at least nine Idac investigators and interviewed without the presence of his lawyer at the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre on 13 July.

He alleged that during the questioning, senior investigator Suneel Bellochun sought information about alleged corrupt links involving businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, suspended National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola, and Crime Intelligence head Dumisani Khumalo.

CONTINUE READING: Fannie Nkosi alleges pressure by Idac to implicate Masemola and Khumalo

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: Why Idac probed PKTT unknown | Inside SA-Nigeria meeting | Sars goes after Mel Viljoen