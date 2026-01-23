Inquest into the deaths of the PEBCO Three postponed

The case marks a renewed attempt to uncover the truth behind one of apartheid’s most notorious disappearances.

The matter relating to the deaths of three anti-apartheid activists known as the PEBCO Three has been postponed to 20 February.

This comes after the state enrolled the inquest into the deaths on Friday at the Eastern Cape High Court in Gqeberha.

Leaders of the Port Elizabeth Black Civic Organisation (PEBCO) Sipho Samuel Hashe, Qaqawuli Godolozi and Twasile Champion Galelawho vanished in 1985 after they left their homes on 8 May to meet a prospective donor at the then Hendrik Verwoerd Airport (now Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport).

Decision to institute an inquest

“The enrolment follows the decision by the minister of justice and constitutional development to institute an inquest based on the recommendations of the Eastern Cape Director of Public Prosecutions, Mr Barry Madolo,” National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said.

PEBCO is an affiliate of the United Democratic Front, and the three activists disappeared at the height of civil resistance against the apartheid government in the Eastern Cape.

Tyali said their fate remained unknown until November 1997, when former Security Branch policeman Colonel Gideon Niewoudt applied for amnesty during the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) hearings.

Niewoudt’s TRC testimony

In his testimony, Niewoudt admitted to participating in the abduction, robbery and killing of the PEBCO Three.

“He further revealed that a police informant was paid to pose as a British Embassy official to lure the deceased to the airport under the pretext of discussing a donation to PEBCO,” Tyali said.

Niewoudt testified that the three were abducted by members of the Security Branch upon arrival at the airport and taken to Post Chalmers, a disused police station near Cradock (now Nxuba).

They then interrogated and subsequently killed them.

Niewoudt said the members disposed of their bodies, allegedly discarding some remains in the Fish River.

According to Tyali, a further ten members of the Security Branch, including askaris, applied for amnesty in relation to the deaths.

He said amnesty was granted to only two applicants for conspiracy to commit murder, abduction and assault. Both of them are now deceased.

Need for a formal inquest

Niewoudt, Johannes Martin “Sakkie” van Zyl and Johannes Koole were later indicted in the Gqeberha High Court, Tyali said.

“However, due to interlocutory applications and the subsequent deaths of the accused, the matter did not proceed to trial.”

No formal inquest was previously held into the deaths of the PEBCO Three.

“It is therefore imperative that all relevant facts and evidence be properly ventilated before an Inquest Court to enable the court to make appropriate findings,” Tyali said.

“The NPA, together with its partners, remains committed to addressing the atrocities of the past and to contributing to truth, accountability and closure for the families of victims.”

