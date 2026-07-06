IPID arrests second suspect in R15m Killarney precious stones theft

This follows Friday's arrest of one suspect wanted in connection with the case.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) has arrested a second person over the alleged theft of precious stones worth nearly 15 million rand from a Killarney home, north of Johannesburg, in 2023.

The suspect was handcuffed after he handed himself in at the Edenvale Police Station just after 6pm on Sunday, 5 July 2026.

More arrests

This follows Friday’s arrest of one suspect wanted in connection with the case.

IPID spokesperson Lizzy Suping says investigations are continuing.

“Two warrants of arrest have now been affected, and we are still pursuing the third suspect. The suspects will appear before the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 6 July 2026.”

Suspects

When the investigation into the precious stones began, there were six suspects, and one has since died.

The accused are among six people originally implicated in the matter, including members of the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD), the Gauteng Traffic Police, the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD), and a businessman accused of impersonating a police officer during the raid.

Charges

Supping said the arrest of the other two remaining suspects, out of five, is “imminent.”

“The suspects are facing a charge of corruption because of their unlawful conduct in the alleged raid and seizure of precious stones.”

The arrests follow explosive testimony last month before the Madlanga Commission, in which a JMPD inspector, testifying under the pseudonym Witness K, alleged that suspended EMPD chief Julius Mkhwanazi orchestrated the theft of the previous stones due to financial difficulties.

Only a fraction of the stones – worth R40 000 – were later recovered.

Julius Mkhwanazi

Last month, Mkhwanazi faced heavy criticism at the Madlanga commission as officials probed inconsistencies in his testimony – particularly his prior denial of knowing Witness K.

The commission heard earlier that Mkhwanazi and Witness K became romantically involved in late 2022.

Financial dependency

According to her evidence, the relationship was marked by financial dependency.

She stated that once her savings were exhausted, Mkhwanazi allegedly urged her to “keep my ear to the ground” to find opportunities to make money.

Witness K claimed this led to a coordinated plan to steal precious stones from Peter Prinsloo at his apartment in Killarney, Johannesburg, on 11 February 2023.

She told the commission that after the theft, proceeds amounting to R110 000 were allegedly equally distributed among those allegedly involved, including Mkhwanazi, EMPD officers Kersha-Leigh Stols and Aiden McKenzie, and private security officer Etienne van der Walt.

Mkhwanazi has denied any role in the crime, claiming the operation was legitimate.