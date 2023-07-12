Ex-ANC Northern Cape chair John Block to apply for bail on new fraud charges

By Thapelo Lekabe

Former Northern Cape African National Congress (ANC) chairperson John Block, who is currently serving a 15-year sentence for corruption, will be applying for bail on new fraud charges.

Block made his second appearance on Tuesday before the Kimberley Magistrate’s Court.

This after he was rearrested late last month by the Hawks over fraud allegations relating to the construction of the Kimberley Mental Health Hospital in 2003 when he was the province’s MEC of Transport, Roads, and Public Works.

The 55-year-old – who appeared in court virtually – was joined by his two co-accused, the former HOD of the department, Patience Mercia Mokhali, 60, and Babereki Consulting Engineers CC company director, Tshegolekae Motaung, 59.

The trio is facing several charges which include fraud, money laundering, corruption, and contravention of the Engineering Professions Act.

Court appearance

During their appearance, Block, through his legal representative, informed the court that he will be applying for bail even though he was handed a 15-year jail sentence back in 2015 for using his political influence to solicit bribes while serving as a Northern Cape official.

It wasn’t until November 2018 that he began serving time, as his numerous appeals proved unsuccessful.

Mokhali and Motaung were granted bail during their first appearance in May.

Block’s bail application

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said Block’s bail application was set for 1 August 2023.

Senokoatsane told The Citizen the former MEC, even though he is an inmate at Upington Correctional Services, has a constitutional right to apply for bail because he is facing fresh new charges.

Should Block’s application be granted, Senokoatsane said he would still remain in jail.

“There is nothing stopping him from doing so [applying for bail]. The court can grant him bail, but as you know, he won’t be released because he is already serving a sentence on a separate matter.

“He can be on bail in this fraud matter but still remain in prison because of the 15 years imprisonment.”

Senokoatsane added that the state was confident that it has a strong case against the accused that is backed up by evidence.

The matter was postponed to 10 August 2023 for further investigations, which include the obtaining of documents related to the case from the national Department of Health.

R51 million tender fraud

It is alleged that in 2003, Babereki Consulting Engineers was fraudulently awarded a tender as a structural and civil engineer as well as a project manager for the construction of the new Kimberley Mental Health Hospital.

During his tenure as political head, Block and Mokhali appointed the company even though it did not meet the necessary requirements.

While the construction of the hospital took 14 years and cost taxpayers over R1 billion, the actual amount involved in this case is approximately R51 million.

