‘It is what it is’: Jub Jub ‘shocked’ by allegations against him

According to the National Prosecuting Authority, a pellet gun was seized at Jub Jub's residence following an investigation.

TV presenter and rapper Molemo ‘Jub Jub’ Maarohanye has denied all allegations against him, implying there are people who are “trying to put something together” against him.

On Monday, the rapper made his first appearance in the Germiston Magistrate’s Court on charges of discharging a firearm in a public place and “pointing anything likely to lead a person to believe that it is a firearm”.

He was arrested on the East Rand on Sunday, 14 June, after an e-hailing driver and firing shots during a dispute linked to his girlfriend.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), following an investigation, a pellet gun was seized at the rapper’s residence.

On Monday, the rapper appeared in court while out on bail. His appearance follows an urgent application granted by the Johannesburg High Court on 16 June.

The court heard that he would face a Schedule 5 offence because of his previous conviction, which he had disclosed to the High Court. This is a culpable homicide conviction he received after killing four schoolchildren during a drag racing incident in 2010. He was released on parole in 2017.

Jub Jub ‘shocked’

Following his brief appearance, Jub Jub told the media he was “shocked” by the allegations against him.

“I’m just shocked at the allegations that I kidnapped and that my girlfriend is dating an Uber driver. I don’t know, man. I’m just complying and appearing and doing what it is. In all cases, anything related to me, it’s always God first anyway. Before I step into the room, it’s always God,” said Jub Jub.

“So if anybody is trying to put things together, maybe formulate something of some case or whatever, then it’s fine. It is what it is. I’m not a judge, I’m not a lawyer. I’m just an accused, just like any other black man.”

He said there “was no gun” involved, despite the NPA saying it had seized a pellet gun from his home.

“The NPA remains guided by the evidence and is committed to ensuring that the matter proceeds through the criminal justice process without fear, favour or prejudice,” said NPA spokesperson Magaboke Mohlatlole.

The matter was postponed to 24 August 2026 for further investigations.