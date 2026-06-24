Masked attack: Four arrested for Gqeberha murders

The suspects, all wearing masks, took the victims' cell phones afterwards.

Police have arrested four men accused of gunning down four people and wounding two others in a masked attack in the Eastern Cape.

The South African Police Service (Saps) Eastern Cape Provincial Serious Violent Crime Unit handcuffed the suspects on Friday after a breakthrough was made in the case.

Shooting

The shooting occurred at about 8pm on 6 June 2026, after several suspects entered a house in Mti Street, Govan Mbeki, Kwadwesi and shot and killed four persons (one man aged 41, and three women aged 36, 41 and 26).

Two more women, aged 39 and 50, were also wounded during the shooting. The suspects (all wearing masks) took the victims’ cell phones afterwards and fled the scene.

Court

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said a murder case (4 counts) and attempted murder (2 counts) were opened by Saps Kwadwesi and are being investigated by the Provincial Serious Violent Crime Unit.

“The four male suspects, aged between 20 and 34, made a brief appearance before the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court on 22/06/2026 on these charges, and the case has been remanded to 29/06/2026 for formal bail applications.”

Breakthrough

The Saps Acting District Commissioner for Nelson Mandela Bay District, Brigadier Loyiso Ngalo, applauded the arrests of the suspects.

“The arrest of these four suspects is a significant breakthrough in a case that claimed the lives of four people and left two others injured. I commend the dedicated members of the Serious and Violent Crime Investigation unit for their relentless efforts, professionalism, and commitment in bringing those responsible before the courts.

“We trust that these arrests will provide some measure of comfort to the affected families and communities as the criminal justice process unfolds. The South African Police Service remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring that those who commit violent crimes are held accountable,” said Ngalo.

Investigations are continuing